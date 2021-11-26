Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to the pandemic to finally return to New Zealand in 2022.

The Ministry of Education has highlighted that the further border class exception for 1,000 international tertiary students was approved by the government for the following groups:

400 pilot trainees

300 students at degree level and above

300 students at the sub-degree level

All international students returning to New Zealand will have to be fully vaccinated in order to be allowed to enter the country, Erudera.com reports.

According to the ministry, students who are expected to enter New Zealand will initially be nominated by their education providers, and then their eligibility for travel will be confirmed by Immigration New Zealand. New exceptions apply to both new and returning students.

“For this border exception class, student means a student who will be enrolled in a tertiary course. The students can be either a student returning to or new to New Zealand,” the ministry points out.

Education providers will start nominations in December 2021, while the first group of students will return in March 2022.

“You must contact your preferred education provider to signal your interest to study in New Zealand in 2022. At the right time, your education provider will contact you to discuss your eligibility,” New Zealand’s government said.

Before traveling to New Zealand, international students will have to confirm if they meet some requirements, which include:

They are 18 years of age or older at the time of nomination by the education provider

They meet all COVID-19 prevention requirements

Are fully vaccinated

Are able to show proof that they have at least NZD $20,000 annually for living costs (or NZD $1,667 for each month of study if their programme of study lasts less than thirty-six weeks)

Are able to pay for managed isolation and quarantine

Manage to book a MIQ space timed to your visa and course start date

Can enter NZ and complete any required isolation in MIQ

Demonstrate English competency

Similar to Australia, New Zealand also imposed some of the world’s harshest border restrictions. Back in March, both countries closed borders to anyone who was not a citizen or a resident in order to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19.

International students will also be allowed to return to Australia in December after more than 19 months of being barred from entry.