South Australia Fails to Meet Deadline on Return of International Students

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaInternational Studies

South Australia’s pilot plan to bring overseas students back to the state in August 2021, which the federal government approved in June, has failed to meet the deadline, with universities being reluctant to proceed with the plan due to high additional costs, the Australian Financial Review has reported.

While the August deadline set by State Premier Steven Marshall has already passed, other people from the education sector have claimed that September would be the ideal time to begin pilot plans.

Under South Australia’s plan, up to 160 students were expected to arrive on chartered flights and quarantine at Parafield Airport facilities for two weeks. Universities would pay for chartered flights while students would cover quarantine and COVID-19 testing costs, Erudera.com reports.

“We’re unable to put a definitive date on it at the moment. But we’re still working towards the second half of the year, which I realise we’re in, but that’s still the intention,” the Chief Executive of StudyAdelaide, Karyn Kent told the Financial Review.

She said that cost is an important issue in the implementation of the plan, adding that hard work is being done to realize the plan.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive of the International Education Association of Australia, Phil Honeywood, said it would be “unfortunate if this plan fell over at the last hurdle,” given all the wonderful work that has been done in this regard.

Earlier in August, Australian Education Minister Alan Tudge said that many efforts had been made to continue with student pilot plans despite closure in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and Darwin, while described South Australia and NSW plans as “very good.”

In June this year, the State’s Chief Public Health Officer signed off on the plan to allow overseas students to return to South Australia. After a few days, the plan received the approval of the federal government, a decision that made South Australia the first Australian state to have its overseas student return plan approved by the federal government since the border closure.

“International students add so much to South Australia’s multicultural fabric along with the clear economic benefits for our CBD and our state overall, with every three students leading to the creation of one job – in 2019, almost 20,000 jobs were underpinned by international education, which is massive for our state,” Premier Steven Marshall said, pointing out that international students in South Australia contributed more than $2 billion state’s economy in 2019.

Following the approval of South Australia’s international student arrival plan, Steven Marshall assured returning Australians that they would not be affected by the plan.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

South Australia Fails to Meet Deadline on Return of International Students

Australia Erudera College News -
South Australia’s pilot plan to bring overseas students back to the state in August 2021, which the federal government approved in June, has failed...
Read more

France: Over 15,000 New Student Jobs to Be Published on Government’s Platform Soon

France Erudera College News -
More than 15,000 new student job offers in France, with contracts of less than 15 hours, will be soon published on the...
Read more

Belgian Students Lining Up to Get COVID-19 Vaccines After Govt Announced Pass Requirement to Enter Restaurants

Belgium Erudera College News -
Following the Brussels regional government’s announcement to make a health pass obligatory for entering restaurants and bars, Belgian students who were hesitant...
Read more

International Students Contribute £28.8 Billion to UK’s Economy Annually, New Report Finds

International Studies Erudera College News -
International students in the United Kingdom contribute £28.8 billion to the UK economy in a year, a new analysis published by Universities...
Read more

Northern Cyprus: Hundreds of International Students Stuck at Airports Due to New Measures

Cyprus Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at universities in Northern Cyprus, officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, have been struggling to enter...
Read more

Related Stories

International Studies

International Students Contribute £28.8 Billion to UK’s Economy Annually, New Report Finds

Erudera College News -
International students in the United Kingdom contribute £28.8 billion to the UK economy in a year, a new analysis published by Universities...
Read more
Cyprus

Northern Cyprus: Hundreds of International Students Stuck at Airports Due to New Measures

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at universities in Northern Cyprus, officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, have been struggling to enter...
Read more
Bangladesh

“I Had to Transfer My Admission to Next Semester”: PhD Student Tells of Hard Times & Visa Issues Amid Pandemic

Erudera College News -
After more than six months of waiting for an F1 visa in 2020 as the US embassy in Bangladesh was temporarily closed...
Read more
Belgium

International Students & Staff to Get COVID-19 Vaccines in Flanders Soon

Erudera College News -
Flemish authorities have decided to allow international students and teachers to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Flanders, a move that aims to...
Read more
Afghanistan

Afghan Students Awarded Türkiye Scholarships Unable to Study in Turkey Due to Suspension of Flights From Afghanistan

Erudera College News -
Afghan students who have been awarded Türkiye Scholarships are unable to travel to Turkey, as the flights from Afghanistan are currently suspended...
Read more
China

Stuck Overseas For 20 Months Now- International Students Enrolled At Chinese Unis Ask Govt To Allow Them To Return To China

Erudera College News -
International students stranded overseas due to travel restrictions imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread have appealed to the Chinese government to give them...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org