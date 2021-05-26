Students Must Be a Priority in COVID-19 Vaccination Process, German Education Minister Says

By Erudera College News
COVID-19EuropeGermanyHigher Education News

Students must become a priority for vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic in order to contribute to the relaxation of measures at higher education in Germany, the Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) said during an interview on Sunday.

German universities continue to hold courses mainly remotely for the third semester in a row, which according to Karliczek, has triggered more stress among students, Erudera.com reports.

Some individual universities have developed test strategies for smaller group classes or in-person exams. The employees of these universities, as well as school teachers, are equally considered a priority for COVID-19 vaccination. Nevertheless, there isn’t still any vaccination strategy that could help in organizing more in-person activities during the winter semester. 

Karliczek said that more attention was paid to schools than universities regarding pandemic management measures because the universities managed to organize distance learning better while university students welcomed this form of learning, at least at the beginning.

In a press release, the German University Association (DHV) expressed its support over a vaccination strategy, asking the government to provide universities more support in building COVID-19 test capacities so more in-person events can take place during the winter semester at the latest.

Minister Karliczek earlier said that people who work at universities and school teachers belong to the third group of people expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have a higher priority in the vaccination process.

Groups 1-3 include the elderly, medical staff, and people with pre-existing conditions, while people who belong to group 4 are considered without priority and will be eligible for the vaccine as soon as it is released by the government.

Ministries are hoping that all people living in Germany will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by summer 2021.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Jens Spahn said that all of Germany’s 12 to 15-year-olds must be given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of summer vacations. The federal government and state leaders agreed to vaccinate students at schools or at any of the vaccination centers, which are estimated to be around 500 across all 16 federal states.

Once the mass vaccination takes place in Germany, international students who have a German registration certificate or German health insurance will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free of charge, and all the expenses will be covered by health insurance.

Most recently, student representatives from ten federal states issued a joint statement, calling for more financial support, claiming that the support they have been receiving as part of the Coronavirus emergency package is not enough.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Canada Extends Travel Restrictions – Int’l Students’ Return Depends on Their University

Canada Erudera College News -
Canada has decided to extend travel restrictions until June 21, meaning that all non-essential travel will be halted until then, including travel...
Read more

Students Must Be a Priority in COVID-19 Vaccination Process, German Education Minister Says

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Students must become a priority for vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic in order to contribute to the relaxation of measures at higher...
Read more

Amnesty International Urges Belarusian Authorities to End Repression Against Students & Peaceful Protesters

Belarus Erudera College News -
University students in Belarus are being arrested on criminal charges and expelled from universities, as a punishment for the series of protests...
Read more

Underpaid International Students in Australia Unwilling to Report Their Employers

Australia Erudera College News -
Over three-quarters of international students at the age of 20 or above had been paid below the minimum casual hourly salary, with...
Read more

“Racists, Holocaust Deniers & Religious Violence Advocates Should Not Be Allowed Free Speech at Universities”

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
In collaboration with the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), the UPP Foundation has commissioned a detailed survey from the Public First on...
Read more

Related Stories

Canada

Canada Extends Travel Restrictions – Int’l Students’ Return Depends on Their University

Erudera College News -
Canada has decided to extend travel restrictions until June 21, meaning that all non-essential travel will be halted until then, including travel...
Read more
Belarus

Amnesty International Urges Belarusian Authorities to End Repression Against Students & Peaceful Protesters

Erudera College News -
University students in Belarus are being arrested on criminal charges and expelled from universities, as a punishment for the series of protests...
Read more
Higher Education News

“Racists, Holocaust Deniers & Religious Violence Advocates Should Not Be Allowed Free Speech at Universities”

Erudera College News -
In collaboration with the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), the UPP Foundation has commissioned a detailed survey from the Public First on...
Read more
Higher Education News

University of Michigan Committed to Achieve “Carbon Neutrality”

Erudera College News -
The University of Michigan has last week revealed that it is planning to reduce the carbon emissions from its campuses, compensating for...
Read more
Higher Education News

Survey: 71% Of Icelandic Students Claim They’re Unable to Fund Studies Without a Job

Erudera College News -
31 percent of university students in Iceland claim they are experiencing serious financial difficulties, despite the fact that this percentage had decreased...
Read more
China

216,000 Chinese Students Choose UK for Higher Education Due to Visa Restrictions in US

Erudera College News -
Nearly 216,000 Chinese students are currently pursuing studies in the United Kingdom, becoming the largest group of international students in the country, the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org