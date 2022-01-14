Study: 65% Of Parents in UK Believe University Creative Courses Benefit Country’s Economy

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom
The United Kingdom
Photo By Lucas Davies | Unsplash

65 percent of parents in the United Kingdom say that creative courses in UK universities contribute to the country’s economy, a study conducted recently by Savanta ComRes for Universities UK, which represents 140 universities across the UK, has revealed.

The study has shown that for 69 percent of the surveyed parents, the creative skills gained at higher education in the United Kingdom are important to strengthen the UK creative industries, Erudera.com reports.

Furthermore, according to the research, 71 percent of parents said they are proud that the United Kingdom is one of the “world’s leading producers of creative culture” while 70 percent pointed out that creative activities including reading, gaming, listening to music, watching television are essential to maintain wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive, Universities UK, Alistair Jarvis, said that universities in the United Kingdom, creative education, and brilliant academics are key to the country’s creative excellence and essential to successful creative industries. 

“Universities are places where creative ideas flourish, where innovation happens, and where businesses employing thousands of people are started. They’re where the nation’s creative sparks are ignited,” Jarvis added.

59 percent of parents agreed that the government should offer more funding to university creative courses due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half of those participating in the study said that the government should not prioritize STEM courses more than arts and humanities.

“My career would not have been possible without the skills I learned and people I met during my time at university. If the Government wants our creative industries to remain the best in the world, they must show they understand how important creative courses are to their success,” Creator of Bob the Builder and PAW Patrol, Keith Chapman, said.

Universities UK has urged the government to refund and reprioritize creative courses at UK universities.

“But there are fears that the UK’s renowned creative output could now be under threat, with two thirds (67%) of UK parents acknowledging that creative industries have suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic,” the press release by Universities UK reads.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector growing faster in the United Kingdom was creative industries, which brought more than £116 billion for the country’s economy as well as employees a total of 2.1 million people.

The UK is one of the most popular study destinations among international students as well. According to a report by Mitchell Institute at Victoria University, the UK has received more international student applications despite the pandemic.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Report: 50% Of International Students in UK Didn’t Feel Completely Ready to Start Academic Year

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
50% of international applicants to universities in the United Kingdom did not feel completely ready to start the current academic year, a...
Read more

Int’l Students in Australia Permitted to Work More Hours, As Gov’t Tries to Ease Workers’ Shortage

Australia Erudera College News -
International students will no longer be limited to serving only 40 hours of work per two weeks in Australia as the country...
Read more

Study: 65% Of Parents in UK Believe University Creative Courses Benefit Country’s Economy

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
65 percent of parents in the United Kingdom say that creative courses in UK universities contribute to the country’s economy, a study...
Read more

US Universities Postpone Spring Semester Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Many universities and colleges across the United States have decided to postpone spring semester due to a rise in the number of...
Read more

5,000 International Mandarin Students to Enter Taiwan in March

China Erudera College News -
Taiwan will reopen its borders to Mandarin students without scholarships as of March 2022, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced.
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Report: 50% Of International Students in UK Didn’t Feel Completely Ready to Start Academic Year

Erudera College News -
50% of international applicants to universities in the United Kingdom did not feel completely ready to start the current academic year, a...
Read more
COVID-19

US Universities Postpone Spring Semester Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Erudera College News -
Many universities and colleges across the United States have decided to postpone spring semester due to a rise in the number of...
Read more
China

5,000 International Mandarin Students to Enter Taiwan in March

Erudera College News -
Taiwan will reopen its borders to Mandarin students without scholarships as of March 2022, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced.
Read more
Higher Education News

Yale & 15 Other Elite US Universities Accused of Illegally Reducing Student Financial Aid

Erudera College News -
A lawsuit filed in a federal court in Chicago Monday has accused 16 major universities and colleges in the United States of...
Read more
International Studies

Number of Eastern European Students in UK Universities Plummets

Erudera College News -
Universities across the United Kingdom are experiencing a decrease in the number of EU students, which is mainly happening due to high...
Read more
Higher Education News

University of Florida President to Resign, Plans to Transition to Professor

Erudera College News -
University of Florida President Kent Fuchs will resign from his position as he would like to transition from president to professor, he...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org