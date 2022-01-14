Study: 65% Of Parents in UK Believe University Creative Courses Benefit Country’s Economy

65 percent of parents in the United Kingdom say that creative courses in UK universities contribute to the country’s economy, a study conducted recently by Savanta ComRes for Universities UK, which represents 140 universities across the UK, has revealed.

The study has shown that for 69 percent of the surveyed parents, the creative skills gained at higher education in the United Kingdom are important to strengthen the UK creative industries, Erudera.com reports.

Furthermore, according to the research, 71 percent of parents said they are proud that the United Kingdom is one of the “world’s leading producers of creative culture” while 70 percent pointed out that creative activities including reading, gaming, listening to music, watching television are essential to maintain wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive, Universities UK, Alistair Jarvis, said that universities in the United Kingdom, creative education, and brilliant academics are key to the country’s creative excellence and essential to successful creative industries.

“Universities are places where creative ideas flourish, where innovation happens, and where businesses employing thousands of people are started. They’re where the nation’s creative sparks are ignited,” Jarvis added.

59 percent of parents agreed that the government should offer more funding to university creative courses due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half of those participating in the study said that the government should not prioritize STEM courses more than arts and humanities.

“My career would not have been possible without the skills I learned and people I met during my time at university. If the Government wants our creative industries to remain the best in the world, they must show they understand how important creative courses are to their success,” Creator of Bob the Builder and PAW Patrol, Keith Chapman, said.

Universities UK has urged the government to refund and reprioritize creative courses at UK universities.

“But there are fears that the UK’s renowned creative output could now be under threat, with two thirds (67%) of UK parents acknowledging that creative industries have suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic,” the press release by Universities UK reads.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector growing faster in the United Kingdom was creative industries, which brought more than £116 billion for the country’s economy as well as employees a total of 2.1 million people.

The UK is one of the most popular study destinations among international students as well. According to a report by Mitchell Institute at Victoria University, the UK has received more international student applications despite the pandemic.