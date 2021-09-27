This New Tool Lets You Check Which Universities Require a COVID-19 Vaccine

Many universities and colleges worldwide have required their students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be able to access campuses, classrooms, and libraries, as they reopen to in-person instruction.

A new tool developed by the education search platform, Erudera.com enables students to find out if their university is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test at the moment.

Erudera’s University Vaccine Requirement Checker is simple, easy, and free to use. You just have to open the tool and select your study destination. The tool, first of its kind, will provide you with a list of universities that require a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test.

The COVID-19 vaccines, which are widely recognized include:

AstraZeneca

Pfizer/BioNTech

Johnson & Johnson

Moderna

Covishield, Sinopharm & Sinovac vaccines are also recognized from many countries of the world. Therefore, depending on the country where a university is located, students may know if the vaccine they have already taken will be accepted by the institution.

In the United States alone, more than 700 higher education institutions have already imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates. However, many students, domestic and international, remain hesitant about getting vaccinated.

Students’ non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine policy, pushed the University of Virginia to disenroll 238 of them before the fall semester, although the institution had announced the vaccination requirement on May 20. Similarly, 134 students were disenrolled at Virginia Tech.

In order to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among students, some universities have started operating walk-in vaccination clinics across campuses, while others have announced incentive programs, including some major universities.

In several countries, students who initially were reluctant for COVID-19 vaccines have been convinced to get the shot due to measures imposed by their countries’ governments.

For instance, in Belgium, students have decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine following the Brussels regional government’s announcement that a health pass would be obligatory to enter restaurants and bars.

To further increase the vaccination uptake, Flemish authorities have decided most recently to allow international students to get vaccinated in Flanders.

In the US, staff, and students at several universities and colleges have adhered to university COVID-19 vaccination mandates. As of September 22, 2021, 96 percent of employees and 95 percent of students at Harvard University have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, at Yale, 99.2 percent of undergraduate students, 93.6 percent of graduate and professional students, and 92.3 percent of staff have already received a COVID-19 vaccine.