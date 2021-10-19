Three Arizona Universities to Introduce Mandatory Vaccinations for Employees as of Dec. 8

Three universities in Arizona, the University of Arizona (UA), Northern Arizona University (NAU), and Arizona State University (ASU), will require all their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021, following Joe Biden’s executive order on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal employees.

The University of Arizona announced that it will comply with the executive order, requiring all employees, including student workers, graduate assistants, and graduate associates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a religious or disability exemption by December 8. Once they are fully vaccinated, employees can upload their vaccination proof online, Erudera.com reports.

“The university’s federal contracts fund critical research, employment and educational efforts, and while we respect individual opinions regarding vaccines, we will continue these mission-critical endeavors and will comply with the requirement,” UA President Robert Robbins said on Monday during a virtual briefing.

The university advised employees who seek exemption for religious reasons to contact Human Resources and the Disability Resource Center for disability exemptions, which also includes exemptions for medical reasons.

The university noted that students and employees can be vaccinated at Campus Health.

There are about 16,000 employees at the University of Arizona, including student and graduate workers. So far, 51 percent of employees have submitted vaccination certificates voluntarily.

The Arizona State University said that the institution is required to ensure that every university employee will submit vaccination proof or request accommodation for medical or religious reasons.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona University also announced that all employees, including undergraduate and graduate student employees, should comply with the vaccine requirement by December 8, adding that medical or religious accommodation will be allowed in accordance with federal law.

“Employees who have already submitted their documentation or who received their vaccine at Campus Health Services do not have to resubmit,” Northern Arizona University said in its statement.

The university noted that employees can get vaccinated at the NAU Fieldhouse and at Campus Health Services.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state has recorded 1,131,976 COVID-19 cases, 20,500 deaths. So far, 58.3 percent of the population is vaccinated.

Similarly, the University of Hawaii will make vaccination mandatory for all employees and students as of January 3, 2022. The university pointed out that individuals who are not fully vaccinated by this date will be required to show a regular negative test until two weeks after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.