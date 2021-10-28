Top 9 Most Friendly Countries for International Students Amid COVID-19

Students were among the most affected amid the COVID-19 crisis due to travel restrictions imposed in countries worldwide to reduce the spread of the virus.

As the COVID-19 situation improves, many countries have started to relax travel rules for many international travelers, including international students, though those countries require proof of vaccination or negative test results. On the other hand, several others still continue to keep in place tough restrictions for international students, especially Australia and China.

Erudera’s following list shows which countries have relaxed restrictions for foreign nationals, including international students, amid COVID-19:

1. United Kingdom

Fully vaccinated travelers, including students coming from green list countries, are allowed to enter England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland without having to quarantine or show a pre-departure negative test; however, these individuals are obliged to perform a test on or before the day two of their arrival to the UK.

The United Kingdom also allows unvaccinated internationals to enter, but the latter are subject to testing and extra requirements.

As of October 11, the United Kingdom has removed 47 countries from its red list. Only seven countries currently remain on its red list: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

2. Portugal

Portugal has also relaxed international travel restrictions lately, and students from several third countries that have seen low infection rates over the last two weeks are permitted to enter the country. Travelers from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland as well as those from the following countries are allowed to enter Portugal:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

South Korea

United States of America

Jordan

Kuwait

New Zealand

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Taiwan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Special administrative region of Hong Kong

Special administrative region of Macao

“All citizens wishing to travel to Portugal by air, except children under the age of 12, must present the EU Covid Digital Certificate or vaccination or recovery certificate issued by third countries and whose validity is now recognised,” the government noted.

All internationals entering Portugal should also complete a “Passenger Locator Card”, which has been developed by the country’s health authorities.

3. Germany

Travelers from European Union Member States and Schengen-associated countries, including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein, are permitted to enter Germany.

The EU Council has recommended that travelers from the following third countries and regions are allowed to enter Germany without being subject to restrictions:

Australia

Canada

Chile

Hong Kong

Kuwait

Jordan

Macao

Moldova

New Zealand

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Ukraine

Uruguay

China (subject to reciprocity)

“Residents of other non-EU countries are only permitted to enter Germany if they serve in an important role or if they have an urgent need to travel or if they are fully vaccinated,” the Ministry of Interior stated.

4. Canada

In order to be allowed to enter Canada, international students should possess a valid study permit or an introduction letter that proves that the student study permit has been approved. The second requirement that students should meet to be able to enter Canada is to attend a designated learning institution (DLI) that has its COVID-19 readiness plans approved.

Travelers, including international students entering Canada, are obliged to follow testing and quarantine policies.

5. Italy

Italy has categorized countries in several lists such as List A, B, C, D, and E, meaning that the entry of foreign nationals, including international students, depends on which list the country is placed on.

The majority of the world’s countries are placed in List E, which means that special rules apply to travelers, including those aiming to enter the country for study purposes.

6. The Netherlands

The Netherlands began facilitating its restrictions for the majority of travelers worldwide once it introduced the Digital COVID-19 Passport. As a result, travelers from many countries are now able to travel to the Netherlands. The country currently allows residents of 27 European Union Member States and tens of third countries to enter.

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) announced that with the relaxation of measures, the number of international students in the Netherlands increased by 10 percent.

7. France

Vaccinated international students are able to travel to France but must submit the following:

Proof of vaccination

A sworn declaration

France has added on the “green” list (European Union, Andorra, the Holy See, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino and Switzerland), and Australia, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Comoros Islands, Hong Kong, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine, Uruguay and Vanuatu.

8. Denmark

The Danish travel restrictions classify all countries and regions into four color categories: green, yellow, orange, and red. These categories determine which rules apply to students when entering Denmark. However, the country has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions on September 10, but some entry restrictions will continue to apply.

9. Spain

Spain requires all those who enter the country or transit to other countries to fill a Health Control Form before the departure and obtain their QR, which they have to present at boarding or health controls upon arrival in Spain.

“Students who carry out their studies in the Member States or Schengen Associated States and who have the corresponding permit or visa for long-term stay, provided that they go to the country where they are studying, and that the entry occurs during the academic year or previous 15 days,” the government has noted.

It further said that those whose study destination is Spain and the duration of stay is up to 90 days should prove that they will pursue studies in an authorized teaching center in Spain.