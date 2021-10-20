Trade Minister Says He Hopes International Students Can Return to Australia Before Year Ends

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19International Studies

Australia will open borders for the returning Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their family members as of November 1, and the Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said that he expects international students, migrant workers, and tourists will be able to return to the country before the year ends.

Tehan expressed optimism that Australia will have more options once there is full vaccination of 80 percent. He told the Sky News on Monday that returning Australians remain a priority.

“Then my view is that before Christmas we can start looking at the tourists, the international students, the working holidaymaker visa holders and our Pacific workforce,” Tehan told Sky News on Monday.

Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family members returning to New South Wales will not face quarantine restrictions after the borders open on November 1. 

Under New South Wales and Victoria programs on the return of international students, the latter are expected to return to the country by December this year; however, some international students are now concerned about the cost of returning and that students enrolled in engineering and medicine will be prioritized in terms of returning to the country.

Australia closed its borders on March 20 last year, meaning that international students have not been allowed to enter the country for 579 days now.

So far, there are 149,421 Coronavirus cases in Australia, 116,402 people have recovered while the country recorded a total of 1,577 deaths. Over 68 percent of people at the age of 16 and above are already fully vaccinated, whereas 84.8 percent have received only one dose of the vaccine.

“Having a vaccinated population particularly when we hit 80 per cent that means Australia will be able to open up, begin opening up to international travel again and there are three priorities; the first one is, of course, for Australians around the world to be able to come home if they are vaccinated and not be subject to any caps at our airports,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously said during a virtual press conference with Indian media.

The Australian government earlier told Erudera that it is working on a new strategy for the recovery of the international education sector affected by the pandemic.

According to a report by the Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, Australia hosted 210,000 fewer international students last year compared to prior years. Nevertheless, data from the Department of Education suggested 69,427 fewer enrolments.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Victoria University of Wellington to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination for Students & Staff in Halls of Residence

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand will introduce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and staff living...
Read more

Trade Minister Says He Hopes International Students Can Return to Australia Before Year Ends

Australia Erudera College News -
Australia will open borders for the returning Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their family members as of November 1, and the Australian...
Read more

University of Sheffield to Pay Employees Minimum of £10 per Hour

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The University of Sheffield will pay all of its employees a minimum of £10 per hour starting November 1, 2021, the university has...
Read more

Three Arizona Universities to Introduce Mandatory Vaccinations for Employees as of Dec. 8

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Three universities in Arizona, the University of Arizona (UA), Northern Arizona University (NAU), and Arizona State University (ASU), will require all their...
Read more

Top 7 Countries Offering Free Education to International Students in 2021

Europe Erudera College News -
To study abroad means to have the opportunity to get to meet new people, know new cultures, taste new foods, visit different...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Three Arizona Universities to Introduce Mandatory Vaccinations for Employees as of Dec. 8

Erudera College News -
Three universities in Arizona, the University of Arizona (UA), Northern Arizona University (NAU), and Arizona State University (ASU), will require all their...
Read more
COVID-19

Stanford to Restrict University Activities for Students Who Return From Overseas on or After Nov. 27

Erudera College News -
Stanford University will restrict activities for unvaccinated students and all those returning from overseas after Thanksgiving break, specifically on or after November...
Read more
COVID-19

Harvard University Reports $283 Million Surplus Despite Pandemic

Erudera College News -
Harvard University has ended the fiscal year 2021 with an operating surplus of $283 million compared to the fiscal year 2020, which...
Read more
Australia

New South Wales Removes Quarantine From November, International Students Not Allowed to Enter Yet

Erudera College News -
Australia's federal government will allow returning Australian citizens, residents, and their family members who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter New South...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Missouri’s Mask Mandate to Expire After Oct. 15

Erudera College News -
The temporary indoor masking mandate at the University of Missouri System will expire after October 15, starting Saturday, following the decline in...
Read more
Higher Education News

Research Finds 71% of International Students Plan to Stay & Work in UK After Graduation

Erudera College News -
New research by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways, has revealed that 71 percent of international students plan...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org