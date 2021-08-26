Turkish Students Can Apply for 2022/23 UK Chevening Scholarships Until November 2

Students from Turkey can submit their applications for UK’s government 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships until November 2, 2021, the British Embassy Ankara has announced.

The program provides fully-funded international scholarships, and students will have the chance to pursue higher studies in the United Kingdom for a year. Moreover, applicants from Turkey can choose any study program at any of the UK universities, Erudera.com reports.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) Head of Scholarships, Naomi Rayner, said that the Chevening program aims to create an international community by supporting people through education.

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK, welcoming people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive. Being a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am consistently inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to hearing from this year’s applicants,” Rayner stressed.

Turkish students receiving Chevening Scholarships will have the following covered:

tuition fees

a monthly living allowance

travel costs to and from the United Kingdom

an economy class return ticket to the UK

Extra money for essential spending

In order to receive a Chevening Scholarship, applicants should be nationals of a country included in the list of eligible countries, have received an undergraduate degree at the time of application for a Chevening scholarship so they can be able to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK. Moreover, the program requires students to have at least two years of work experience as well as to return to their home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends.

Students should also submit applications to three different eligibles higher education institutions in the United Kingdom and must receive an offer from one of the three institutions by July 14, 2022.

Not eligible for a Chevening scholarship are British citizens or those with dual British citizenship, refugees from a country not included in the list of eligible countries, employees, former employees, employees of Her Majesty’s Government, or those who have been employed over the last two years from the opening of Chevening applications.

Other categories which are not eligible for the program include those who have previously pursued studies in the United Kingdom under UK government scholarships.

More than 50,000 professionals have studied in the UK under Chevening UK Government scholarships and fellowships since 1983.