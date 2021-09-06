UK Universities Might Lose Many International Students Due to High Costs & Visa Issues, Analysis Shows

By Erudera College News
International StudiesEuropeUnited Kingdom

The United Kingdom risks of no longer being the second most preferred study destination for international students as long as other countries worldwide make more efforts to attract overseas students, an analysis by the advocacy organization Universities UK International has shown.

Due to visa difficulties and high costs to pursue higher education in the UK, the country’s universities risk losing large numbers of international students over the upcoming academic years, Erudera.com reports.

The organization has urged for more scholarships, reduced visa fees, more marketing of the UK education, and most importantly, to undertake actions that will help students find jobs in the UK after graduation.

“We need to work hard to recover our position in a range of countries where the UK used to be a first or second-choice destination, but isn’t any more,” the Director of Universities UK International Vivienne Stern stressed.

Countries that are putting the UK “under threat” in terms of attracting international students include the Netherlands, Germany and France. Universities located in these countries are offering various courses for international students taught in English as well as at lower costs compared to the UK.

The Financial Times reports that other countries that have seen an increase in the number of international students include Russia, China, Turkey, and Canada.  

Meanwhile, recent data published by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) revealed that applications from EU students submitted by the deadline set on June 30 decreased by 43 percent compared to the prior year.

Nevertheless, according to the study findings, the UK is still a popular study destination for international students, as 8 percent of the global market listed it as the second study destination, just behind the United States.

Data from the UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) revealed that during the 2019/20 academic year, the number of international students in the United Kingdom exceeded 500,000, reaching 556,625 in total. The reason behind this increase is the number of students from outside the European Union, surpassing 400,000 to reach 408,825 for the first time ever over the past academic year.

As the Coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the United Kingdom and other countries worldwide, over 50 UK universities, including the Russell Group 24 institutions, have chartered flights to bring Chinese students to the United Kingdom in September, fearful about revenue loss due to international travel restrictions. The University of Bristol and the University of Exeter have already chartered four flights for a total of 1,200 Chinese students.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Singapore’s First Liberal Arts College to Close in 2025, Students & Faculty Upset By Decision

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Singapore’s first liberal arts college, Yale-NUS College will close by 2025, 14 years after its establishment, the institution has announced. This decision...
Read more

UK Universities Might Lose Many International Students Due to High Costs & Visa Issues, Analysis Shows

International Studies Erudera College News -
The United Kingdom risks of no longer being the second most preferred study destination for international students as long as other countries...
Read more

More US Universities Require On-Campus Students To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Over 1,000 public and private universities and colleges across the United States have made vaccination for on-campus students and employees mandatory due...
Read more

Ohio University Requires Students & Staff to Get COVID-19 Vaccines by November 15

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Ohio University has imposed a Coronavirus vaccine mandate due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in Ohio; therefore, all...
Read more

Thousands of UK Students Face Post-Brexit Visa Problems

Europe Erudera College News -
Thousands of students in the United Kingdom have been unable to pursue their studies in the EU on time or even participate...
Read more

Related Stories

Europe

Thousands of UK Students Face Post-Brexit Visa Problems

Erudera College News -
Thousands of students in the United Kingdom have been unable to pursue their studies in the EU on time or even participate...
Read more
China

Fearing Loss of Revenue, Over 50 British Universities Arrange Charter Flights to Bring Chinese Students to UK

Erudera College News -
More than 50 universities across the United Kingdom, including the Russell Group 24 institutions have chartered flights to bring Chinese students to...
Read more
International Studies

International Students in US Struggling to Get Visas, Educational Groups Call for Online Visa Interviews

Erudera College News -
Overseas students enrolled at US universities are struggling to get visas due to the US embassies and consulates abroad operating with minimal...
Read more
China

International Students in Hong Kong Require Same Treatment As Int’l Workers in Terms of COVID-19 Vaccine Recognition

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at universities in Hong Kong who are stuck abroad have appealed to the authorities to give them the same...
Read more
Canada

Canada’s Extended Ban on Direct Flights From India Until Sept.21 Harms Indian Students

Erudera College News -
Indian students who were expected to pursue higher education in Canada have been negatively affected after Canada decided to extend its ban...
Read more
COVID-19

International Students Postpone Studies in US Amid Delta Surge

Erudera College News -
A high proportion of international students have decided to defer their places at universities and colleges across the United States after the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org