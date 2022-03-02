UK Universities to Offer Support for Financial Hardship & Welfare to Students Affected by Russia-Ukraine Crisis

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom
United Kingdom - Big Ben
Photo by Dominika Gregušová | Pexels

Universities UK, the voice of 140 universities across the UK has issued a statement lately about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that the conflict will affect many people across the higher education community, including Ukrainian and Russian staff and students in the United Kingdom as well as the UK students and staff in Ukraine and Russia.

According to the statement, the organization’s focus currently is to identify the support needed for the affected students and staff, including the financial and welfare support.

Universities UK said it is working with member universities and the UK government to address issues related to affected individuals, Erudera.com reports.

“We are also working with Universities UK member universities and the UK Government to ensure timely advice and support for students and staff currently in Ukraine and Russia,” Universities UK says.

According to the Home Office, Ukrainians who are on work, visit or study visas in the UK will be able to extend their visas temporarily or to switch into different routes. Changes include:

  • Ukrainian nationals on an existing points-based system route are able to extend their leave in the UK
  • Ukrainian nationals on an existing visitor visa can change their visa into a points-based system immigration route without having to leave the UK
  • Ukrainian nationals with a visitor visa can apply under the family route for further leave without fulfilling the immigration status criteria, provided they meet the requirements for based on exceptional circumstances
  • Nationals holders on an existing seasonal worker visa will have their leave in the UK extended until December 31, 2022
  • Ukrainian nationals in temporary HGV/pork butcher jobs will be able to extend their leave in the UK until December 31, 2022 and will also be permitted to apply to the skilled worker route

“We believe the UK should be a welcoming destination for academic and student refugees. We will continue to work with the Home Office on what further visa and immigration measures may be necessary as the situation unfolds.” Universities UK pointed out.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that he has immediately ordered to change visa policy to provide certainty to Ukrainian nationals and students in the United Kingdom.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine amid this unprovoked and antidemocratic act of Russian aggression,” Patel said.

Similarly, German and Australian universities have condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, offering support to Ukrainian universities and students.

Go8 universities are offering counseling and other assistance measures to international students  affected by the war, while German universities also said that they will assist academics and students in Ukraine “within the scope of their capabilities.”

