Ukraine War: Estonian Universities to Collectively Bar Russian & Belarus Students

By Erudera College News
EuropeEstoniaAsiaRussian FederationUkraine
© Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com

Russian and Belarus students who want to pursue their academic careers in Estonia might not be able to do so as the country’s higher education institutions plan to impose a new sanction on them.

The news came after the University of Tartu (UT) announced it would not enroll new Russian and Belarus students due to safety concerns and solidarity with Ukraine. At present, there are a total of 440 Russian and 50 Belarus students enrolled in Estonian universities, Erudera.com reports.

“Unfortunately, the war has an impact on the academic world just as it does on any other field of life. Last Friday, about 200 members of the Russian Union of Rectors signed a statement supporting the President of Russia and the invasion in Ukraine. In response, the European University Association suspended the membership of the universities whose rectors had signed the statement,” Vice-Rector at UT, Aune Valk wrote in a statement, pointing out that the European Union has also introduced sanctions on Russian universities and research institutions. 

Following this announcement, other universities in Estonia, including Tallinn University, and the Estonian University of Life Sciences, which is in Tartu, revealed they intend to introduce similar restrictions on Russian and Belarus students, attributing the sanction to safety concerns.

According to Hendrik Voll, Vice-Rector of studies at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), the rest of the universities in Estonia will adopt a similar approach, saying the matter has been discussed previously by education representatives.

“We have also discussed this issue with security experts outside the university; the university lacks the ability to differentiate those Russian and Belarusian student candidates who are loyal to Putin’s regime from those who are not,” Voll said.

However, this decision initially announced by the University of Tartu won’t affect those with permits to stay in Estonia or European countries. In addition, those already enrolled – 257 from Russia and 25 from Belarus, will be able to finish their studies, as the restriction applies only to bachelor and master students. Russian and Belarusian students who are holders of dual citizenship would also be able to continue their studies in the Baltic country.

The decision was protested by Russian students, with Areta Grape, studying life sciences and economics in Estonia, saying no one agrees with the Russian government, and everyone is against war.

“None of us is racial, none of us discriminates against others on the basis of race or ethnicity, or who we are and who we live with. We are all here to learn,” Adilet Dossymbekov, also studying life sciences and economics, said.

However, the decision might be revisited as the Estonian President, Alar Karis, who served as a rector of the University of Tartu, criticized the sanction.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

EU Determined to Support Ukrainian Students & Educators

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The European Union (EU) has once again emphasized its commitment to support Ukrainian students, young people, teachers, and educators during these tough...
Read more

University of Eastern Finland Says It Will Admit 20 Ukrainian Students

Finland Erudera College News -
The University of Eastern Finland has announced it is offering admission to 20 students from Ukraine under a separate right to study...
Read more

Ukraine War: Estonian Universities to Collectively Bar Russian & Belarus Students

Estonia Erudera College News -
Russian and Belarus students who want to pursue their academic careers in Estonia might not be able to do so as the...
Read more

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Zagreb University Offers Ukrainian Students Free Tuition, Meals & Counseling Services

Croatia Erudera College News -
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb is offering Ukrainian veterinary students...
Read more

China Remains the Only Country That Isn’t Permitting International Students to Return

China Erudera College News -
China continues to keep its borders closed to international students, remaining the only country that is banning the latter from entry, according...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

EU Determined to Support Ukrainian Students & Educators

Erudera College News -
The European Union (EU) has once again emphasized its commitment to support Ukrainian students, young people, teachers, and educators during these tough...
Read more
Finland

University of Eastern Finland Says It Will Admit 20 Ukrainian Students

Erudera College News -
The University of Eastern Finland has announced it is offering admission to 20 students from Ukraine under a separate right to study...
Read more
Croatia

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Zagreb University Offers Ukrainian Students Free Tuition, Meals & Counseling Services

Erudera College News -
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb is offering Ukrainian veterinary students...
Read more
Higher Education News

Hungarian & Polish Universities to Open Doors to International Students Affected by Russia-Ukraine War

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at Ukrainian universities whose studies have been interrupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine may be able to...
Read more
Germany

TU Berlin Establishes Fund to Offer Support to Ukrainian Students & Researchers

Erudera College News -
Technische Universität Berlin has established a "Berlin-Ukraine" fund to offer direct financial support to Ukrainian researchers and students. The...
Read more
Higher Education News

EUA Suspends 12 Russian Universities Supporting Invasion of Ukraine

Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) has decided to suspend the membership of 12 Russian universities which are supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org