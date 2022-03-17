Ukrainian Students Permitted to Pay Reduced Tuition Fees in Ireland, Government Announces

Ukrainian students will be granted a temporary European fee status, meaning that reduced tuition fees will apply to those pursuing their academic careers in Irish higher education institutions.

According to the Irish Education Minister, Simon Harris, Ukrainian students reaching his country would have access to grants and support, including language training for those who need it. Moreover, new arrivals would be submitted to individual assessments in order to find work that matches their qualification and skills, Erudera.com reports.

In addition, yesterday, he held a meeting with his European counterparts and the EU Commissioner, Gabriel Mariya, a meeting that Harris described as “a really good meeting and an absolute determination to work together across the EU in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.”

Nonetheless, Ireland will also support Russian students enrolled in Irish and EU universities, as well as Irish students pursuing their academic careers in Russia and Ukraine.

“We are united in the EU’s stance that Russia’s war is illegal, immoral, and unjustified,” he said, pointing out that the actions of the Russian state “are no reflection on its people.”

The Irish universities and colleges have also offered their support to Ukrainian students. A team led by Emma Stokes, vice-president for global engagement at Trinity College Dublin, met with Ukrainian students while NUI Galway revealed it is establishing scholarships for them. In addition, the University of Limerick revealed it was collecting medical goods and essential items for hospitals in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) has urged universities and colleges in Ireland to open their doors for students, researchers, and lecturers from Ukraine.

IFUT also recommended for Irish universities to offer work for researchers and academics in their field of expertise. Students also should be able to continue their studies in Ireland until their home country returns to some acceptable level of safety.

While Irish universities have made clear their support to Ukrainian and Russian students, Estonian universities do not share the same approach. Previously, the Baltic country revealed that it would bar Russian and Belarus students from registering their academic year due to safety concerns.

“We have also discussed this issue with security experts outside the university; the university lacks the ability to differentiate those Russian and Belarusian student candidates who are loyal to Putin’s regime from those who are not,” Hendrik Voll, Vice-Rector of studies at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) said.

There are a total of 440 Russian students and 50 Belarus students in Estonian universities.