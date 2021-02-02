Universities in England to Receive £50m for Students as Financial Relief

By Erudera College News
COVID-19EuropeUnited Kingdom

The government will award an amount of £50m to Universities in England as a support for students who are facing financial problems due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after rent strikes and protests of students who have paid for accommodation which they did not use as they had to transition to online learning after the lockdown was announced, Erudera College News reports.

The funding includes a £20m government package in December which is directed to students who are in need, in particular for students who cannot afford the additional costs for accommodation and access to online learning amid pandemic.

The news was welcomed by the education sector in general. Yet, according to vice-chancellors, university staff and students, it did not achieve much. The latter are calling for tuition fee refunds and expressing outrage on limiting the online university experience.

The President of the National Union of Students, Larissa Kennedy, said that many students have been struggling financially as a consequence of the pandemic as they are not affording rent and bills and are in need of accessing food banks.

“This will not be enough to tackle the scale of the issue,” she said.

Several universities, as well as accommodation providers, have already declared that they will not ask students’ to pay the rent if they cannot use their university halls.

In the meantime, the Universities UK, which is a representative organization for UK universities, said that the additional amount of £50m is a good step. At the same time, it urged for extra financial support dedicated to mental health and catch-up programs for students.

Following this, seven vice-chancellors have delivered an open letter demanding the government to offer students a 15-month interest waiver on their tuition fee repayment.

“The pandemic has placed unprecedented pressures on our students. In some of our universities, demands for hardship funds have increased by over 100 per cent. As a result of the pandemic, students also face extraordinary mental health challenges, and 18 per cent of students lack access to a computer, laptop or tablet. Additional government support is an urgent priority” the letter reads.

The letter was sent from representatives of the following universities:

  • University of Essex
  • Goldsmiths, University of London
  • University of Kent
  • Royal Holloway, University of London
  • University of East Anglia
  • President, University of Sussex
  • University of Reading

The universities minister Michelle Donelan said that the announced amount of £50m means that £70m are alone allocated for hardship in this financial year on top of £256m of government-funded student premium.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Student Suicide Rates Remain Worrying Amid Pandemic

COVID-19 shkurta -
On June 2, 2020, India marked the first COVID-19-related student suicide. A 15-year old girl awarded “academic brilliance” by her school committed...
Read more

Australian Universities Offering Discounted Fees for International Students Stranded Abroad

Australia Erudera College News -
Several universities in Australia will be offering a 20 per cent discount to international students pursuing studies fully remotely, who are not...
Read more

25% of US Adults Cite Costs as Top Reason to Discontinue College Education, Study Shows

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
25% of US Adults Cite Costs as Top Reason to Discontinue College Education, Study Shows 25 per cent of...
Read more

Universities in England to Receive £50m for Students as Financial Relief

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The government will award an amount of £50m to Universities in England as a support for students who are facing financial problems...
Read more

Denmark’s Education Ministry Considering Reduction of English-Taught Courses

Denmark Erudera College News -
The Danish government is considering cutting the number of courses taught in English and introducing a combined Danish-English degree instead, the Danish...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Student Suicide Rates Remain Worrying Amid Pandemic

shkurta -
On June 2, 2020, India marked the first COVID-19-related student suicide. A 15-year old girl awarded “academic brilliance” by her school committed...
Read more
Australia

Australian Universities Offering Discounted Fees for International Students Stranded Abroad

Erudera College News -
Several universities in Australia will be offering a 20 per cent discount to international students pursuing studies fully remotely, who are not...
Read more
Australia

Australian University Urges National Cabinet for a Plan on Returning International Students

Erudera College News -
The Central Queensland University (CQU) has called the National Cabinet to develop an immediate plan on returning international students to Australia.
Read more
COVID-19

UK Schools & Colleges Will Not Return to In-Person Classes Until March, Prime Minister Says

Erudera College News -
Schools and colleges across the United Kingdom will not return to in-person learning because attendance restrictions will remain in effect until March...
Read more
COVID-19

International Student in Hungary Reveals Difficulties Amid COVID-19: “At the Beginning, It Was Really Frightening”

Erudera College News -
Just the thought of leaving your home country and heading to another world’s country to pursue studies at a dream university is...
Read more
COVID-19

Nevada’s Clark County School District Accelerates Students’ Return Due to Increase in Suicides

Erudera College News -
Nevada’s Clark County School District has accelerated its plans to bring back international students and resume in-person learning, after an increase in...
Read more

© Copyright 2020 - CollegeNews.org