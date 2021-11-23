University Leaders Urged to Create New Models for Higher Education That Offer Life-Long Learning Opportunities

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

Higher education must develop more flexible trails for students to earn degrees but also for the community to gain skills as learners, so they can advance throughout their life, according to a new report from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU).

“Many students need the flexibility to gain the skills needed for short-term job opportunities while earning credit for a longer-term degree. Others have valuable skills from experiences such as the military, volunteering, or starting a business that should be recognized with college credit,” the report reads.

The report named “Building A Future Workforce for All Learners” looks at three trends that higher education must adapt, which are:

  • a rapidly changing economy creating new training needs for workers
  • shifting demographics and students’ needs
  • growing employer demand for “21st Century Skills”

The report states that adapting to these trends as well as meeting the needs of learners and employers requires a new higher education model which offers new opportunities for life-long learning, more flexible education, career paths as well as other opportunities to learn, apply and gain other skills, Erudera.com reports.

According to findings, a full-time worker with a college degree or no degree at all earns around $5,800 annually, higher than the median annual earnings of a high school graduate. It further adds that a worker with an associate degree earns about $9,600, which amount is higher than the income of someone with a high school diploma, whereas about $24,900 is the earning of a bachelor’s degree recipient (with no advanced degree).

As the Diverse Education reports, the Director of USU, as well as one of the report’s contributors, Andréa Rodriguez, has said that the pandemic has pushed higher education to consider challenges within the institution.

“The report shows how institutions are now addressing workforce demands through collaboration and partnerships. And listening to students’ experiences,” Rodriguez said.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) is a research, policy, and advocacy organization focusing on strengthening and advancing the work of public universities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A total of 244 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems, and affiliated organizations are members of the organization.

On the other hand, the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU) is a president led organization working to strengthen urban university engagement and includes some 40 public urban research universities from 25 US states.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

University of Tennessee to Comply With Biden’s Order, Student Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 18

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Employees at the University of Tennessee (UT) Knoxville are required to be fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022, in order to comply...
Read more

Egypt: Unvaccinated University Students Not Allowed to Attend Exams

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Higher education institutions in Egypt have joined the list of universities worldwide asking students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to...
Read more

University Leaders Urged to Create New Models for Higher Education That Offer Life-Long Learning Opportunities

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Higher education must develop more flexible trails for students to earn degrees but also for the community to gain skills as learners,...
Read more

Fully Vaccinated Student Visa Holders to Return to Australia Next Week

Australia Erudera College News -
International students fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Australia from next week, after more than 600 days of being...
Read more

57% Of University Students in Switzerland Report Difficulties in Education, 10% Consider Dropping Out

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
57 percent of students in Switzerland have reported difficulties in their education, related mainly to content of courses, according to the 2020...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

University of Tennessee to Comply With Biden’s Order, Student Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 18

Erudera College News -
Employees at the University of Tennessee (UT) Knoxville are required to be fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022, in order to comply...
Read more
COVID-19

Egypt: Unvaccinated University Students Not Allowed to Attend Exams

Erudera College News -
Higher education institutions in Egypt have joined the list of universities worldwide asking students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to...
Read more
Higher Education News

57% Of University Students in Switzerland Report Difficulties in Education, 10% Consider Dropping Out

Erudera College News -
57 percent of students in Switzerland have reported difficulties in their education, related mainly to content of courses, according to the 2020...
Read more
Higher Education News

First US Education Center Opens in Singapore, Student Application Procedures to Be Facilitated

Erudera College News -
The first EducationUSA Advising Centre has opened in Singapore, Yishun, aiming to offer students more information about universities and colleges in the United...
Read more
COVID-19

Michigan Students Protest Against Universities’ COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Erudera College News -
Students from Michigan have held a protest in front of the State Capitol Building against the COVID-19 vaccine requirement at universities, claiming...
Read more
International Studies

Top 24 US Universities That Hosted Highest Number of Int’l Students in 2020/21

Erudera College News -
Quality education that more than 4,000 US universities and colleges offer, student diversity, and plenty of opportunities are just some of the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org