University of California Extends Application Deadline Due to Technical Issues

By Erudera College News
Higher Education News

The University of California announced through Twitter on Sunday evening, November 29, that it will extend the application deadline for the incoming students in fall 2021 until Friday, December 4, 11:59 pm, due to technical problems with one of the servers.

The deadline was expected to expire on Monday, November 30, but before 7 pm Sunday, the UC announced that it was experiencing an outage and added that it is working to solve the technical problems as soon as possible.

Yet, after less than an hour, the university announced that the deadline would be extended, Erudera College News reports.

“Due to the technical difficulties that many were experiencing on November 29, the deadline for the UC Application has been extended to 11:59 pm PST, Friday, December 4.”

This situation has triggered dissatisfaction among students who have been calling on the university to fix the system as soon as possible, as they had already begun submitting their applications.

“I wrote my essays in the portal instead of in a separate document, and when I tried to save the essay (that I just so happened to work the hardest on) to my application, it glitched me out and deleted the whole essay. I was about to submit my app, and now I’m crying”, Devin Laye tweeted.

In the meantime, a UC spokesperson stated that the university has been taking additional measures to make sure that the system is performing well and would also monitor it closely.

Susan Kjorlien, who is an independent college counsellor based in Lafayette said that the decision of UC to extend the deadline to four extra days has been shocking for her and added that it was something never seen before.

Moreover, university representatives also addressed applicants who could not manage to apply the last minutes, saying: “Don’t wait until the next last minute, which — just a reminder — starts at 11:58 pm PST on December 4.”

On Sunday evening, for three hours continuously, students who were trying to submit their applications have constantly received the message that the system is offline. 

