University of Eastern Finland Says It Will Admit 20 Ukrainian Students

The University of Eastern Finland has announced it is offering admission to 20 students from Ukraine under a separate right to study as well as to apply for a grant.

According to a press release issued by the university, students who have an existing, valid right to study at a Ukrainian university and Ukrainian citizenship, whose studies have been disrupted due to the war are eligible to apply, Erudera.com reports

The University of Eastern Finland’s Academic Rector Tapio Määttä said that the institution wants to undertake concrete actions to help Ukrainian students who have been affected by the war.

“We want to take concrete action in this very serious situation and to support Ukrainians suffering from the war. We are allocating a total of 100,000 euros to a grant scheme aimed at Ukrainian students, making it possible to continue academic studies in Finland,” Määttä said.

The first phase foresees a separate study right to be granted to 20 Ukrainian students. The university points out that study rights will be granted based on the academic performance of applicants as well as the compatibility of their earlier studies with those offered by the University of Eastern Finland.

All those who receive a separate right to study at the university will be able to apply for a grant to cover the living costs as well as travel expenses. These applicants are expected to be fluent in the English language.

In the initial phase, Ukrainian students can submit applications for admission to the University of Eastern Finland under a separate right to study between March 8 and March 21, 2022.

“Students admitted to the university may start their studies already on 1 April 2022, and their study right will be valid until 31 July 2023. Studies will be offered on the Joensuu and Kuopio campuses of the University of Eastern Finland,” the university notes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian students who have been granted a separate study right will be able to apply later for admission to the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs of the University of Eastern Finland if they are eligible and meet admission criteria.

Many universities worldwide have already offered support to Ukrainian students who are struggling with their studies due to the war in their country.

It is the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb which that has recently offered Ukrainian veterinary students the opportunity to continue their studies at the institution and provide the latter free tuition, free meals, counseling services, and more.