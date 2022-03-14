University of Eastern Finland Says It Will Admit 20 Ukrainian Students

By Erudera College News
EuropeFinlandHigher Education NewsUkraine
Finnish flag
© Kurunen | Pixabay

The University of Eastern Finland has announced it is offering admission to 20 students from Ukraine under a separate right to study as well as to apply for a grant.

According to a press release issued by the university, students who have an existing, valid right to study at a Ukrainian university and Ukrainian citizenship, whose studies have been disrupted due to the war are eligible to apply, Erudera.com reports

The University of Eastern Finland’s Academic Rector Tapio Määttä said that the institution wants to undertake concrete actions to help Ukrainian students who have been affected by the war.

“We want to take concrete action in this very serious situation and to support Ukrainians suffering from the war. We are allocating a total of 100,000 euros to a grant scheme aimed at Ukrainian students, making it possible to continue academic studies in Finland,” Määttä said.

The first phase foresees a separate study right to be granted to 20 Ukrainian students. The university points out that study rights will be granted based on the academic performance of applicants as well as the compatibility of their earlier studies with those offered by the University of Eastern Finland.

All those who receive a separate right to study at the university will be able to apply for a grant to cover the living costs as well as travel expenses. These applicants are expected to be fluent in the English language.

In the initial phase, Ukrainian students can submit applications for admission to the University of Eastern Finland under a separate right to study between March 8 and March 21, 2022.

Students admitted to the university may start their studies already on 1 April 2022, and their study right will be valid until 31 July 2023. Studies will be offered on the Joensuu and Kuopio campuses of the University of Eastern Finland,” the university notes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian students who have been granted a separate study right will be able to apply later for admission to the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs of the University of Eastern Finland if they are eligible and meet admission criteria.

Many universities worldwide have already offered support to Ukrainian students who are struggling with their studies due to the war in their country.

It is the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb which that has recently offered Ukrainian veterinary students the opportunity to continue their studies at the institution and provide the latter free tuition, free meals, counseling services, and more.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

EU Determined to Support Ukrainian Students & Educators

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The European Union (EU) has once again emphasized its commitment to support Ukrainian students, young people, teachers, and educators during these tough...
Read more

University of Eastern Finland Says It Will Admit 20 Ukrainian Students

Finland Erudera College News -
The University of Eastern Finland has announced it is offering admission to 20 students from Ukraine under a separate right to study...
Read more

Ukraine War: Estonian Universities to Collectively Bar Russian & Belarus Students

Estonia Erudera College News -
Russian and Belarus students who want to pursue their academic careers in Estonia might not be able to do so as the...
Read more

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Zagreb University Offers Ukrainian Students Free Tuition, Meals & Counseling Services

Croatia Erudera College News -
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb is offering Ukrainian veterinary students...
Read more

China Remains the Only Country That Isn’t Permitting International Students to Return

China Erudera College News -
China continues to keep its borders closed to international students, remaining the only country that is banning the latter from entry, according...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

EU Determined to Support Ukrainian Students & Educators

Erudera College News -
The European Union (EU) has once again emphasized its commitment to support Ukrainian students, young people, teachers, and educators during these tough...
Read more
Estonia

Ukraine War: Estonian Universities to Collectively Bar Russian & Belarus Students

Erudera College News -
Russian and Belarus students who want to pursue their academic careers in Estonia might not be able to do so as the...
Read more
Croatia

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Zagreb University Offers Ukrainian Students Free Tuition, Meals & Counseling Services

Erudera College News -
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb is offering Ukrainian veterinary students...
Read more
Higher Education News

Hungarian & Polish Universities to Open Doors to International Students Affected by Russia-Ukraine War

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at Ukrainian universities whose studies have been interrupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine may be able to...
Read more
Higher Education News

Up to 82% Of Students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute Have Reported Too Much Academic Pressure

Erudera College News -
82 percent of students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) have reported too much academic pressure, according to the report of WPI’s Mental...
Read more
Germany

TU Berlin Establishes Fund to Offer Support to Ukrainian Students & Researchers

Erudera College News -
Technische Universität Berlin has established a "Berlin-Ukraine" fund to offer direct financial support to Ukrainian researchers and students. The...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org