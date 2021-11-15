University of Erlangen – Nürnberg Introduces 2G Model, Allows Only Vaccinated & Recovered Students to Attend In-Person Activities

By Erudera College News
COVID-19EuropeGermanyHigher Education News

The University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, has announced that it will be using the 2G model (geimpft oder genesen), meaning that students and employees must be either vaccinated or recovered to attend in-person events.

According to a university’s statement, those who do not meet these requirements or who remain unvaccinated will have to continue taking online lessons, Erudera.com reports.

“This should not only serve the safety of students and teachers, but also help prevent a renewed lockdown in the presence of the universities and colleges,” the university has noted.

Under the 2G model, only students who have been vaccinated or recovered will be allowed to enter the classrooms, lecture halls, or seminar rooms, but an exception will be applied to the university library, study rooms, or self-study areas.

The move was praised by some who said that the model is a “clear sign” and congratulated the university for taking the decision. Differently, for some others among the community, the decision was not very welcomed, describing it as discriminatory for unvaccinated students, denying them to take part in in-person education.

2G model will start applying as of November 15, and the requirement will remain in effect until November 22, 2021.

The university continues to apply the 3G model (vaccinated, recovered, or tested) during events in the field of music and sports or for laboratory work.

Many universities in Germany are asking their students to show proof of vaccination or negative test results, including the University of Düsseldorf, Leipzig University, Technical University of Berlin, University of Bremen, University of Stuttgart, Saarland University, and more.

In the German city of Hessen, several universities have introduced the 3G model, asking students to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or testing. Universities have clarified that they will not be accepting tests done at home.

According to figures by Statista, more than 2.9 million students were enrolled in German universities during the winter semester of 2020/2021.

Similarly, Erudera’s University Vaccine Requirement Checker shows that other universities located in countries close to Germany are also asking their students to vaccinate or submit negative test results in order to enjoy campus life.

Some of the universities in Austria that have imposed such requirements include:

  • University of Salzburg
  • Danube University Krems
  • University of Graz
  • University of Leoben
  • University of Innsbruck

French universities, including the University of Rennes, American University of Paris, National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse, Sciences Po, and more, also require a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test.

