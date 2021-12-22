University of Essex to Develop New Short Courses to Upskill Workforce on Digital Skills & Data Use

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom
© Marvin Meyer | Unsplash

Following successful funding, the University of Essex plans to develop a set of short courses that aim to tackle the lack of skills in data science and artificial intelligence in the current workforce.

The University of Essex has been granted over $2.6 million of funding from the Office for Students (OfS) to develop short courses within the higher education scheme, Erudera.com reports.

“The courses, which will start in October 2022, advance the national priority of ensuring that businesses and the public sector benefit from advanced technologies, improving their effectiveness and embedding data science and AI into their operations to support innovation and improved public services,” the statement of University of Essex reads.

Through these programs, it is expected that the students will be able to develop skills that are required by employers and the economy using flexible learning modes.

The University of Essex has explained that the United Kingdom’s government sees the upskilling of the workforce as an essential matter if the country wants to remain at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Nonetheless, taking into account that working professionals may not be able to take a career break to gain such skills at university, short courses will be offered.

According to data, the short courses will be developed with the contribution of several partners, including East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Suffolk County Council and Provide.

The University of Essex explained that all the above-mentioned partners would help the University to understand the most beneficial approaches to upskilling workers as well as enable organisations to create data-driven systems.

Moreover, the same aims to help everyone make informed decisions about resources, services, and operations.

The development of these short courses was welcomed by the Executive Dean of Essex’s Faculty of Science and Health and project lead, Professor Maria Fasli, who said that the University is delighted to have secured this funding.

Furthermore, commenting on the funding of the short course, the chief executive of OfS, Nicola Dandridge, said that the courses would help everyone, including those who already have work experience, to learn new skills.

“At the same time students will be able to benefit from higher education for short periods of time, which will enable them to further their careers, as well as giving them the opportunity to go on and gain a full degree,” Dandridge added.

Previously, Erudera.com reported that universities in the UK have been registering increased COVID-19 infection cases. For this reason, students have been advised to undergo COVID-19 testing before leaving the campus for the holidays as well as before returning back to the campus.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

University of Essex to Develop New Short Courses to Upskill Workforce on Digital Skills & Data Use

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Following successful funding, the University of Essex plans to develop a set of short courses that aim to tackle the lack of...
Read more

University of Oregon Announces COVID Booster Shot Requirement for Students & Staff Members

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
One or two-dose vaccines will no longer suffice for students and staff of the University of Oregon (UO) to attend in-person activities...
Read more

University of Michigan Will Require Students & Employees to Get a Booster Shot for Winter Term 2022

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Students and employees at three University of Michigan campuses are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot during the winter semester of...
Read more

Norway to Allocate NOK 140 Million to Academically & Socially Support Students Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has come forward with a proposal to the country’s Parliament (Storting) to allocate an amount of NOK 140 million...
Read more

Tertiary Institutions in New Zealand Fear Another Year Without International Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Tertiary institutions in New Zealand are worried that they may face another year without new international students due to the pause in...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

University of Michigan Will Require Students & Employees to Get a Booster Shot for Winter Term 2022

Erudera College News -
Students and employees at three University of Michigan campuses are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot during the winter semester of...
Read more
COVID-19

Harvard Moves to Remote Learning Again Due to Spread of Omicron Variant

Erudera College News -
Harvard University has decided to move much of its learning and work remotely for the first three weeks of January due to...
Read more
COVID-19

Cornell University Reports 903 COVID-19 Cases, Many Students Infected With Omicron

Erudera College News -
Cornell University has reported 903 COVID-19 cases among students between December 7 and 13, and a high percentage of students have been...
Read more
COVID-19

Erasmus+ Supported Some 640,000 Learning Experiences Abroad Last Year Despite Pandemic

Erudera College News -
The Erasmus+ program has managed to support around 640,000 learning experiences abroad last year and funded 20,400 projects and 126,900 organizations despite...
Read more
COVID-19

UK Universities Face Increase in COVID-19 Cases as Christmas Break Begins

Erudera College News -
Universities across the United Kingdom have seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as the latter prepare to return...
Read more
Higher Education News

Over 100,000 UK 18-Year-Olds Were Accepted to Study at Most Competitive Institutions in 2021

Erudera College News -
A total of 103,010 youngsters the United Kingdom were accepted to study at competitive universities and colleges by the end of the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org