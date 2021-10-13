University of Hawaii Introduces COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Effective January 2022

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

The University of Hawaii announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees and students, which will take effect on January 3, 2022.

The university will require all employees and students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons by this date, including those working remotely.

Those employees, who are partially vaccinated as of January 3, must present a regular negative test result until two weeks after being fully vaccinated, Erudera.com reports.

“The COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are highly effective at preventing COVID-19, as well as at preventing serious illness even in those who do contract COVID-19. A fully vaccinated campus community enables the best opportunity for a healthy return to high-quality face-to-face teaching, learning and research,” the new employee policy states.

In an email sent to employees, the UH Office of Human Resources (OHR) said that the decision had been taken based on the latest federal and state guidance in consultation with the UH President COVID-19 Team and the UH Health and Well-Being working group, involving UH medical and public health experts.

According to a media release issued by the University of Hawaii, employees who do not adhere to the requirement will face discipline, including dismissals.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated students and those less than fully vaccinated may be unable to participate in some educational activities, even if the test results are negative.

“Students who (1) are less than Fully Vaccinated, do not have an approved Exemption, and do not comply with the Testing Requirement, or (2) are Partially Vaccinated and do not comply with the Testing Requirement, may not enter any University Site, may be disenrolled from in-person courses without tuition reimbursement, and may be subject to appropriate corrective actions for a violation of the student conduct code if they enter a University Site,” the university points out.

Students who are partially vaccinated will also be required to provide proof of partial vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the university campus. Whereas, those who enroll only in online courses will not be subject to the COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirement, as they are expected to participate only in virtual activities. 

Similarly, more than 800 universities and colleges in the United States have required students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, at Harvard University, 97 percent of employees and 96 percent of students are vaccinated for COVID-19. Meanwhile, at Yale University, the vaccination rate stands as follows:

  • 99.5 percent of undergraduate students
  • 98.2 percent of graduate & professional students
  • 96.5 percent faculty
  • 92.7 percent of staff

At Stanford University, some 18,212 students have proven that they are fully vaccinated.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

New South Wales Removes Quarantine From November, International Students Not Allowed to Enter Yet

Australia Erudera College News -
Australia's federal government will allow returning Australian citizens, residents, and their family members who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter New South...
Read more

University of Missouri’s Mask Mandate to Expire After Oct. 15

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The temporary indoor masking mandate at the University of Missouri System will expire after October 15, starting Saturday, following the decline in...
Read more

Hundreds of Howard University Students Hold Protests Over Housing Conditions on Campus

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
For the second time, hundreds of students from Howard University have protested Wednesday morning over bad housing conditions on campus, claiming that...
Read more

Research Finds 71% of International Students Plan to Stay & Work in UK After Graduation

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
New research by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways, has revealed that 71 percent of international students plan...
Read more

US-China Relations: Harvard University Moves Language Program From China to Taiwan

China Erudera College News -
Harvard University will move its Chinese language program from Beijing to Taipei next year, claiming that the relations between the United States...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

New South Wales Removes Quarantine From November, International Students Not Allowed to Enter Yet

Erudera College News -
Australia's federal government will allow returning Australian citizens, residents, and their family members who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter New South...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Missouri’s Mask Mandate to Expire After Oct. 15

Erudera College News -
The temporary indoor masking mandate at the University of Missouri System will expire after October 15, starting Saturday, following the decline in...
Read more
Higher Education News

Hundreds of Howard University Students Hold Protests Over Housing Conditions on Campus

Erudera College News -
For the second time, hundreds of students from Howard University have protested Wednesday morning over bad housing conditions on campus, claiming that...
Read more
Higher Education News

Research Finds 71% of International Students Plan to Stay & Work in UK After Graduation

Erudera College News -
New research by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways, has revealed that 71 percent of international students plan...
Read more
China

US-China Relations: Harvard University Moves Language Program From China to Taiwan

Erudera College News -
Harvard University will move its Chinese language program from Beijing to Taipei next year, claiming that the relations between the United States...
Read more
COVID-19

New Academic Year Begins in Israel, 350,000 University Students Return to Campus After One Year

Erudera College News -
Israeli universities and colleges have started classes for the new academic year from October 10, welcoming back after one year of online...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org