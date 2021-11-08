University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reports 70 Positive COVID-19 Cases on Campus

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has reported 70 positive COVID-19 cases on campus between October 20 and November 4, with the positivity rate being 1.79 percent, the university has announced.

A total of 3,901 COVID-19 tests have been performed on students, faculty, and staff, Erudera.com reports.

The university said that tests are completed through the university’s saliva-based re-entry testing program as well as through the University Health Center and off-campus medical facilities.

A total of 86,713 COVID-19 tests have been performed since when the fall semester and re-entry testing began on August 15, 1,215 positive cases were registered and the positivity rate was 1.4 percent.

On November 4, 1,042 COVID-19 tests were completed at the university, recording 19 positive cases.

The university will ask students, faculty, and staff present on campuses who have not uploaded their vaccination information to the Vaccination Registry, to participate in several rounds of weekly tests in order to be able to enter academic buildings and other campus spaces.

“The results from these initial rounds of testing will help us determine our testing posture for the remainder of the semester, in close consultation with LLCHD,” the university notes.

Students, staff and faculty, can access COVID-19 testing services offered by the university for free. Those who receive positive test results are required to report them to the Public Health Advocacy Team.

As per international students, the university stressed that the latter should show negative results within three days before their return to the university, which they must present to the airline before boarding their flight.

The university requires international students to test as early as possible upon their arrival and repeat testing after 3-5 days, while they should also continue wearing masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Today (November 8), the university has announced that under a new protocol expected to begin on November 14, it will start testing weekly a random selection of students, faculty, and staff who are not participating in the university’s voluntary vaccine registry.

“On Thursdays (starting Nov. 11), Huskers selected for the random testing will receive an email notifying them to schedule a test on campus between Sunday and Wednesday of the following week (Nov. 14-17 for the first week of the protocol),” the university pointed out.

So far, 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and reported their vaccination status to the voluntary registry.