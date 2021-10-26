University of Northampton Reintroduces Mask Mandate

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases nationally, the University of Northampton has decided to make face coverings in all buildings mandatory again, as of Monday, October 25.

As a result, all employees and students at the university should wear face coverings in all university buildings, whereas at the halls of residence or sport and activity venues, students and staff are not required to wear masks, Erudera.com reports.

According to a statement issued by the university, the mask mandate has been reintroduced as a precautionary measure in response to the changing local and national picture, in an effort to keep students and staff safe while at the university.

“As a precautionary measure and in response to the changing local and national picture, the use of face coverings will become mandatory in all University buildings, with the exception of non-communal space in halls of residence and sport and activity venues such as the Sports Dome,” the university’s statement reads.

The university further stated that the face coverings should be used in all classrooms, in addition to working areas where it is impossible to maintain the social distancing.

“It is instead to reduce the spread of the virus, protect students and staff, and safeguard the teaching and learning experience that we all hold so dear,” it noted.

The executive director of estates and campus services, Becky Bradshaw, told BBC Radio Northampton that students and staff have reacted positively to the face-covering mandate, adding that the same requirement was introduced in September last year before masks became nationally compulsory.

According to her, the university has decided to make this step just now in order to preserve the face-to-face contact, describing the decision as the most sensible and practicable one.

There were about 12,500 students at the University of Northampton during the 2020/21 academic year.

While students and staff at the University of Northampton are facing mask mandates, students and employees at other universities across the world are facing tougher restrictions. According to Erudera’s University Vaccine Requirement Checker, in the United States, some of the top universities are requiring students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to show negative test results, including:

  • Princeton University
  • Stanford University
  • Yale University
  • Columbia University
  • New York University
  • University of Chicago
  • University of Washington
  • Michigan State University
  • Ohio State University
  • Virginia State University
  • University of Cincinnati
  • Rutgers University
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Duke University
  • University of Pennsylvania

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

University of Northampton Reintroduces Mask Mandate

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases nationally, the University of Northampton has decided to make face coverings in...
Read more

When Will Australia Open Borders for International Students?

Australia Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at Australian universities, who remain stuck abroad for some 19 months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are finally...
Read more

University of Alabama System & Auburn University Must Ensure Employees Are Fully Vaccinated by Dec. 8

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
All employees at the University of Alabama System and Auburn University must be vaccinated by December 8, 2021, in order to comply...
Read more

Heidelberg University Students Protest Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
A group of students at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, has held a protest urging the university to terminate its COVID-19 vaccine...
Read more

Jerusalem Allocates Scholarships for Students Worth NIS 15 Million

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Students in Jerusalem who promote social, neighborhood, and community activities will have the chance to benefit from the support of Jerusalem Municipality,...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

When Will Australia Open Borders for International Students?

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at Australian universities, who remain stuck abroad for some 19 months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are finally...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Alabama System & Auburn University Must Ensure Employees Are Fully Vaccinated by Dec. 8

Erudera College News -
All employees at the University of Alabama System and Auburn University must be vaccinated by December 8, 2021, in order to comply...
Read more
COVID-19

Heidelberg University Students Protest Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Erudera College News -
A group of students at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, has held a protest urging the university to terminate its COVID-19 vaccine...
Read more
Higher Education News

Jerusalem Allocates Scholarships for Students Worth NIS 15 Million

Erudera College News -
Students in Jerusalem who promote social, neighborhood, and community activities will have the chance to benefit from the support of Jerusalem Municipality,...
Read more
Europe

EU Commission to Increase Inclusiveness of Erasmus+ & European Solidarity Corps Programs

Erudera College News -
The European Commission has adopted a framework this week to make Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps programs for 2021-2027 more inclusive.
Read more
COVID-19

90% Of Students in England Received at Least One Vaccine Dose

Erudera College News -
90 percent of university students in England have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 78 percent have been fully vaccinated while...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org