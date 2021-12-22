University of Oregon Announces COVID Booster Shot Requirement for Students & Staff Members

By Erudera College News
COVID-19North AmericaUS
© Porter Raab | Unsplash

One or two-dose vaccines will no longer suffice for students and staff of the University of Oregon (UO) to attend in-person activities at the facility, the president of this university, Michael Schill, has announced.

President Schill shared the news in a letter posted on Monday, according to which students, faculty, and staff members are encouraged to get the COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible, as the number of positive cases with the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron are on the rise, Erudera.com reports.

“Boosters are the next step in the evolving public health strategy in which we have adapted and responded as a community during the pandemic. During winter term, we will also continue to rely on our layered health strategies such as wearing masks, testing protocols, and conducting case management,” he said, as the further details on booster shot deadlines are yet to be determined and announced.

While the University of Oregon is the only public university to declare a booster requirement so far, six other public universities have announced their requirements of full vaccinations for those on the campus.

The decision follows statements issued by the state’s governor, Kate Brown, and health authorities, for Oregon residents to get their third shots immediately.

According to state health authorities, Oregonians are three weeks away from a new wave of hospitalizations that is expected to be witnessed by mid-January.

“By the time we reach a peak, we do unfortunately expect the number of hospitalized Oregonians could eclipse the number from the delta (variant) surge in September,” the Data Scientist at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), Peter Graven, said, stressing that the situation isn’t clear as Omicron is still a new and not thoroughly studied strain of COVID-19.

The first case with the Omicron variant in the United States was announced on December 1, and since then, more than 40 states individually have identified more positive cases. In addition, three cases of Omicron were detected in Oregon from December 7 to 9, with two of those being residents of Washington County and one of Multnomah County.

Previously, the University of Michigan (U-M) announced that students and employees at three campuses (Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint) are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot during the winter semester of 2022 in an effort to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus cases in the season to come.

Except for booster shots, the university has advised community members to wear a face-covering while indoors and, if possible, carry out COVID-19 tests before leaving campus, in addition to self-isolating if any symptoms related to the virus occur.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

University of Oregon Announces COVID Booster Shot Requirement for Students & Staff Members

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
One or two-dose vaccines will no longer suffice for students and staff of the University of Oregon (UO) to attend in-person activities...
Read more

University of Michigan Will Require Students & Employees to Get a Booster Shot for Winter Term 2022

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Students and employees at three University of Michigan campuses are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot during the winter semester of...
Read more

Norway to Allocate NOK 140 Million to Academically & Socially Support Students Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has come forward with a proposal to the country’s Parliament (Storting) to allocate an amount of NOK 140 million...
Read more

Tertiary Institutions in New Zealand Fear Another Year Without International Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Tertiary institutions in New Zealand are worried that they may face another year without new international students due to the pause in...
Read more

Harvard Moves to Remote Learning Again Due to Spread of Omicron Variant

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Harvard University has decided to move much of its learning and work remotely for the first three weeks of January due to...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

University of Michigan Will Require Students & Employees to Get a Booster Shot for Winter Term 2022

Erudera College News -
Students and employees at three University of Michigan campuses are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot during the winter semester of...
Read more
COVID-19

Norway to Allocate NOK 140 Million to Academically & Socially Support Students Amid COVID-19

Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has come forward with a proposal to the country’s Parliament (Storting) to allocate an amount of NOK 140 million...
Read more
COVID-19

Tertiary Institutions in New Zealand Fear Another Year Without International Students

Erudera College News -
Tertiary institutions in New Zealand are worried that they may face another year without new international students due to the pause in...
Read more
COVID-19

Harvard Moves to Remote Learning Again Due to Spread of Omicron Variant

Erudera College News -
Harvard University has decided to move much of its learning and work remotely for the first three weeks of January due to...
Read more
COVID-19

Cornell University Reports 903 COVID-19 Cases, Many Students Infected With Omicron

Erudera College News -
Cornell University has reported 903 COVID-19 cases among students between December 7 and 13, and a high percentage of students have been...
Read more
COVID-19

Erasmus+ Supported Some 640,000 Learning Experiences Abroad Last Year Despite Pandemic

Erudera College News -
The Erasmus+ program has managed to support around 640,000 learning experiences abroad last year and funded 20,400 projects and 126,900 organizations despite...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org