University of Paris Provides Financial Support for Students Affected by COVID-19

By Erudera College News
COVID-19EuropeFrance

The University of Paris is establishing a social and digital support fund for its students in a bid to assist those who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release published on the university’s official site, heads of the University of Paris have decided to launch an emergency assistance fund that will enable access to “social assistance” and “digital equipment assistance” for students starting at the beginning of the academic year, Erudera.com reports.

Under CROUS, a regional bursary organization, the University of Paris will offer one-time support so that students in a difficult social situation can continue attending their studies while in good conditions.

Students can apply for social allowance and digital allowance, which provides funds for students that need to buy equipment such as devices (tablet or computer) or network (package, 4G key).

Interested candidates in both programs should apply for the support packages from March 17 to April 17, 2021.

Documents are required to be provided in pdf format, and the file name must include the name of the student and the school. Only complete packages will be considered.

What Are Students Eligible for the Allowances?

Students who are eligible for the one-time social assistance support are students who live alone or away from family and don’t have any financial support. The student’s status can be proven with a tax notice, sworn statement, and notice from the student’s registration institution or a letter from the student’s school. Also, students that lost their jobs are eligible to apply for this support aid.

If enough proof has been provided to the institutions, the same student can benefit from several one-time allowances during the year.

Social Package

The amount will be paid in a one-time payment for each decision, and the highest amount of one-time bid is €500 per commission decision. If several one-time grants are awarded for the same academic year, the cumulative donations may not exceed €1500.

Digital Package

Support for digital support may take the following forms:

  • financial aid of a fixed sum of €15 per ten months (€150 total) so students can fund digital devices and optimize their connection to the network. The sum will be paid in one payment and available until the end of the academic year 2020-2021.
  • financial aid of a one-time payment of €250 to help students buy a tablet or a computer. The devices will be purchased by the student, who will be the device’s owner. Once the purchase is made, the student must present proof of purchase (any purchase receipt is accepted).

The amount will be paid in one lump sum for each decision of the commission. The maximum amount of one-off aid is €250 for one academic year.

For the digital package, students can benefit from a one-time payment for an eligible student, whereas the highest amount of assistance is €250 for one academic year.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Canada’s Latest Travel Restrictions: Mandatory Three-Day Hotel Quarantine Leaves International Students Upset Due to High Costs

Canada Erudera College News -
On February 22, the Canadian government decided to expand travel restrictions and include a compulsory three-day hotel stay for which each traveler...
Read more

University of Paris Provides Financial Support for Students Affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The University of Paris is establishing a social and digital support fund for its students in a bid to assist those who...
Read more

Caltech Gets Reaccreditation for Ten Years Due to Intensive Work in Students’ Inclusion & Equity

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has successfully finished its accreditation process, extending it for another ten years. According to...
Read more

11 New Universities Across China Planned to Open for Enrolment This Year

China Erudera College News -
11 new universities in China are expected to open for enrolments this year, and many more others are planned to establish during...
Read more

HEPI’s Report Shows Predicted Grades Benefit On Students’ Admissions

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
On March 18, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) released a report which elaborates the future of the United Kingdom university admissions,...
Read more

Related Stories

Canada

Canada’s Latest Travel Restrictions: Mandatory Three-Day Hotel Quarantine Leaves International Students Upset Due to High Costs

Erudera College News -
On February 22, the Canadian government decided to expand travel restrictions and include a compulsory three-day hotel stay for which each traveler...
Read more
COVID-19

Int’l Students Risk Unemployment Due to Extensive Delays by US Agencies

Erudera College News -
International students are facing extended delays in the processing of their Optional Practical Training (OTP) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. OPT is...
Read more
COVID-19

Hampton University to Vaccinate Local Minorities Against COVID-19 in Mobile Clinic RV

Erudera College News -
In collaboration with the city, the Hampton University and community leaders will start vaccinating minorities in Hampton Roads. With...
Read more
Australia

Int’l Australian Students Are Suffering Food Insufficiency Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Erudera College News -
Australian students are facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left numerous international students suffering, research conducted in Queensland...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Houston & Walgreens Start Vaccinating Students & Staff Against COVID-19

Erudera College News -
The University of Houston (UH), in partnership with the pharmaceutical company Walgreens, has started delivering COVID-19 vaccines to almost 1,100 faculty members...
Read more
COVID-19

Finland to Hold In-person Entrance Exams for Spring 2021

Erudera College News -
The Council of Rectors of Finnish Universities (UNIFI) has decided to hold the university’s entrance examination for students in-person, Erudera.com reports.
Read more

© Copyright 2020 - CollegeNews.org