University of South Carolina Imposes Vaccine Mandate – Faculty & Staff Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Jan. 4

The University Of South Carolina has obliged its faculty, staff, or student workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022, in order to comply with US president Joe Biden’s executive order, which requires certain employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022.

According to the university, employees should get vaccinated with one single dose of Johnson & Johnson, or with two doses of Pfizer, or Moderna by the following dates:

Moderna – first dose should be received by December 7, 2021; second dose by January 4, 2022

Pfizer – first dose no later than December 14, 2021; second dose by January 4, 2022

Johnson & Johnson – single dose no later than January 4, 2022

“We will reach out to you on January 19, 2022 to provide more guidance regarding consequences if you have an employee who is not in compliance. If the employee does not comply, they will be required to participate in initial education and counseling followed by disciplinary action, if needed,” the university notes.

Eligible members of the University of South Carolina can receive the Johnson & Johnson as well as Moderna vaccines for free.

After completing the vaccination, employees will be assisted to upload an image of their vaccination card into the university’s portal MyHealthSpace by January 4, 2022. Employees whose vaccines were administered through the university’s health services will not be required to submit any card as their vaccination status will automatically be updated.

“Student employees, temporary staff, or adjunct faculty members who received notification on November 29 that they are covered by this Executive Order, and who will be separated before the holiday break and rehired in January, are required to get vaccinated by the effective date of their rehire,” the university adds.

South Carolina also allows exemptions on medical or religious grounds; therefore, employees can apply for exemptions by completing the Vaccination Exemption Form along with other documents that are required and submit them to the Employee Relations Office.

In addition to faculty and staff, the university also encourages students to get vaccines in order to protect themselves and the community. All South Carolina members are required to wear masks while on buses or indoors unless the latter are in their private rooms, office, or eating inside campus dining facilities.

At the same time, employees at the University of Tennessee (UT) Knoxville have also been required to vaccinate by January 18, 2022, in order to comply with the executive order.