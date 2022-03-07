University of Texas Kicks off $6 Billion Fundraising Campaign, Largest of Any Public University in Texas

The University of Texas at Austin is kicking off the biggest philanthropic campaign ever undertaken in Texas higher education, named “The What Starts Here” campaign, the university has announced.

The campaign aims to raise $6 billion and according to the university, is one of the largest campaigns of any public university in the country, Erudera.com reports.

The university notes that under “The What Starts Here” campaign, it will focus on attracting and recruiting the highest potential students as it already does for programs such as Plan II Honors and Canfield Business Honors.

In a statement published on its website, UT Austin says that by making sure that costs and affordability do not prevent top students from pursuing studies at UT, philanthropy will increase social mobility and improve society.

Around $1 billion will be allocated for scholarships and student support programs that expand experimental learning opportunities and help students complete their studies on time.

“The $1 billion goal for students is believed to be the largest in the history of public research university campaigns,” the University of Texas notes.

According to UT Austin President Jay Hartzell, the university sees astonishing opportunities as it pursues the goal of becoming the most impactful public research university in the world.

“We will accomplish this by continuing to attract highly talented people, by taking advantage of our unique place in Austin and Texas, and by focusing on transformative pursuits. By fueling our ambitious plans, the What Starts Here campaign will truly change the world,” Hartzell stressed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, said that the campaign will be built through the support that the university receives from the State of Texas leadership.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, we are grateful for all the philanthropic support already provided and are confident that this fundraising effort will ensure a future where The University of Texas continues to produce Longhorns who change the world,” Eltife added.

The campaign is so far supported by more than 300 volunteers. The latter are led by the Campaign Executive and Steering Committee.

The University of Texas at Austin already offers tuition support to its students. In 2019, the UT System Board of Regents set up a $167 million endowment to cover tuition and fees for students whose family income is less than $65,000 in a year.