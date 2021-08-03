US Education Department Announces $3.2 Billion to Support Students & HE Institutions to Recover From Pandemic

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

$3.2 billion in additional emergency grants will be provided to students and US universities and colleges through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), the US Department of Education has announced most recently.

Under the funding, students of more than 1,800 higher education institutions will be supported, and the means will also be used to help institutions recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Erudera.com reports.

“Of these funds, $2.97 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will provide $1.6 billion to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), $143 million to Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), and another $1.19 billion to Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) and under-resourced institutions eligible for the Strengthening Institutions Programs, many of which are community colleges,” a press release issued by the US Department of Education reads.

Furthermore, the press release added that a total of $225 million emerges from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants, as well as the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The amount is also expected to support students whose needs related to the pandemic have not been met.

According to the announcement, under the HEERF, the amount allocated to colleges reaches more than $76 billion.

Following the announcement about the relief funds, the US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that the American Rescue Plan offered essential financial support to higher education institutions in the country in an effort to ensure that institutions are receiving the necessary funds so students will, among others, have access to quality education.

“These institutions have a long history of serving our students—particularly students of color, first-generation college students, and other students who are underrepresented in higher education—and the Department stands ready to support them so they can expand their vital services,” Cardona said.

There are several investments of American Rescue Plan (ARP), including $10 billion to community colleges, over $2.6 billion granted to HBCUs, nearly $190 million to TCCUs, while over $13 billion to MSIs such as Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as well as Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISIs). 

Moreover, the department has also announced more than $225 million from the CARES Act and CRRSAA to be allocated to public and non-profit institutions that have not managed to meet their needs related to the pandemic.

110 higher education institutions will receive over $113 million in additional grants offered under the CRRSAA through the SAIHE grant program, with more than $70 million granted to 60 institutions hosting high numbers of low-income students. Moreover, the US Education Department has also allocated $112 million to 62 institutions to financially support them. 

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

200 Indian Students & Professionals Unable to Enter Czech Republic Since April Due to Travel Ban

CZ Erudera College News -
Nearly 200 Indian students, researchers, and other professionals stuck in India are not permitted to travel to the Czech Republic after the latter...
Read more

40,000 UK Students to Study & Work Abroad Under Turing Scheme

International Studies Erudera College News -
40,000 university students and pupils in the United Kingdom will be able to work and study abroad under the government’s Turing Scheme,...
Read more

Canada’s UBC to Provide Quarantine Accommodation to Returning International Students

Canada Erudera College News -
The University of British Columbia (UBC) is expected to provide accommodation for international students returning to campus this fall.
Read more

US Education Department Announces $3.2 Billion to Support Students & HE Institutions to Recover From Pandemic

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
$3.2 billion in additional emergency grants will be provided to students and US universities and colleges through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund...
Read more

Australian Education Minister Supports NSW’s Currently-Paused Plan for Returning International Students Into State

Australia Erëza Lajqi -
The Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has expressed support for New South Wales’s plan on the return of international students to universities...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

PhD Student in Australia Left Unable to Undertake & Monitor Fieldwork In-Person

Erudera College News -
It was quite challenging for many students around the globe to study through an unusual year, such as 2020 was, due to...
Read more
Higher Education News

Kosovo Scraps Tuition Fees for Bachelor & Master Students at State Universities

Erudera College News -
Bachelor and Master students in Kosovo will no longer pay a semester fee starting from the 2021/2022 academic year, following the decision of...
Read more
Australia

Australia Might Lose Int’l Students if it Focuses Only on Economic Contribution, Study Group Australia Says

Erudera College News -
A reset button needs to be hit if Australia wants to prevent Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom from attracting more...
Read more
COVID-19

Boston University Requires Faculty & Staff to Be Vaccinated for Fall Term

Erudera College News -
Boston University has now decided to ask its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 2, 2021, when the...
Read more
COVID-19

Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

Erudera College News -
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university...
Read more
COVID-19

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org