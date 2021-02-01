US Education Department Committed to Help Americans Pursue Higher Education Amid Pandemic

By Erudera College News
North AmericaUS

After last week’s Executive Order of President Joe Biden directing all federal agencies to tackle the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Department of Education has announced that it will commit to helping Americans pursue higher education during the health crisis.

The department has delivered a letter through which it reminds student financial aid administrators of their capabilities to facilitate unemployed students or those who have received unemployment assistance to get the federal aid for postsecondary education, Erudera College News reports.

A press release issued by the US Department of Education reminds all administrators about their authority under the Higher Education Act to engage in the “professional judgement”, which permits them to regulate the factors that have an important role in students’ qualification for federal financial aid, including their income.

“The letter informs administrators that at all times — but especially during the national pandemic — they may set income from work to zero for a student or parent who received unemployment benefits. This, in turn, may make applicants eligible for a Pell Grant or possibly a larger loan award,” the press release reads.

Among others, the department said that simplifying the problems of working people is essential to help America’s recovering from the pandemic and its consequences.

“Under the President’s leadership, we are working to help families who have lost jobs to get financial support to pursue higher education,” the department has stated.

Earlier this month, the US President Joe Biden directed the Department of Education to extend the federal student loan payment until October 1, also keeping the interest at 0.

“Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families. They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table,” a previous press release of the US Department of Education stated.

