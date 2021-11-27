West Virginia University Reaches Goal of Having Over 80% Of Students & Staff Vaccinated

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

West Virginia University (WVU) has reached the goal of having 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, 81 percent of students and more than 92 percent of faculty and staff have received COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our highest priority at the university is to offer a fully in-person, on-campus academic and student experience that is as fantastic as we have done in the past. To do that safely — and safety is really our guiding factor — we encourage everyone to be vaccinated,” WVU’s vice president and executive dean for health sciences, Clay Marsh, said earlier this year during a discussion in Zoom.

In August, the university noted that if the goal of getting 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated is not reached by September 1, 2021, the university will need to develop additional enforcement for those remaining unvaccinated, among which; penalties for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

West Virginia University eased its mask requirement in October for indoor spaces; however, face coverings were still required while in classrooms.

The university is also among institutions that must comply with President Biden’s executive order requiring vaccination of federal contractors, meaning that all full-time or part-time employees working on an applicable federal contract must comply with the mandate.

By January 4, 2022, employees who are subject to the federal order must be fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, receive the single dose of Johnson & Johnson Janssen, or receive the full regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Those employees who wish to seek a medical exemption must complete an exemption form and have it signed by a medical provider. Similarly, employees who wish to seek a religious exemption must complete an exemption form and have it notarized by a notary public,” the university noted.

According to the university, fully vaccinated employees should verify their vaccination status by presenting a copy of one of the following documents:

  • Proof of immunization issued from a healthcare provider or pharmacy
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
  • Medical records proving vaccination status
  • Immunization records issued from a public health or state immunization information system
  • Other official documents that confirm the vaccination status with information over the name of the vaccine, the date of receiving it, as well as the name of the healthcare professional or clinic site administering the vaccine

Between November 12 and 18, there were 918 COVID-19 tests administered at WVU, with 20 positive results.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Graduates in England Experienced Emotional & Psychological Disturbance Due to Student Loan Debts

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Graduates in England experienced some emotional and psychological disturbance, due to the amount of debt taken to cover their studies, according to...
Read more

West Virginia University Reaches Goal of Having Over 80% Of Students & Staff Vaccinated

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
West Virginia University (WVU) has reached the goal of having 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, 81...
Read more

Over 200,000 Students Enrolled at Unis in German Capital During Winter 2021/22, Figures Reveal

Germany Erudera College News -
A total of 202,224 students have enrolled at universities in Berlin during the 2021/22 academic year, and 50,304 students at universities in...
Read more

Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to...
Read more

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Graduates in England Experienced Emotional & Psychological Disturbance Due to Student Loan Debts

Erudera College News -
Graduates in England experienced some emotional and psychological disturbance, due to the amount of debt taken to cover their studies, according to...
Read more
Germany

Over 200,000 Students Enrolled at Unis in German Capital During Winter 2021/22, Figures Reveal

Erudera College News -
A total of 202,224 students have enrolled at universities in Berlin during the 2021/22 academic year, and 50,304 students at universities in...
Read more
COVID-19

Returning to New Zealand in 2022: What Should International Students Know Before Traveling?

Erudera College News -
New Zealand’s government has most recently announced that it will allow some 1,000 international students remaining in their home countries due to...
Read more
COVID-19

35% Of US Students Claim Their University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines, 39% Say Their Institution Does Not Apply This Policy

Erudera College News -
35 percent of university students in the United States said that the institution where they study has introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whereas...
Read more
Europe

EU: More Female Students & Graduates Than Male Over Years, Report Shows

Erudera College News -
The number of female students and graduates at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level has increased over the past years, according to She...
Read more
Europe

About €3.9 Billion Allocated to Erasmus+ 2022 for Mobility, Cooperation in Education, Training, Youth & Sport

Erudera College News -
After the adoption of the 2022 annual work program, the European Commission has launched calls for proposals for next year under the...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org