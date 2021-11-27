West Virginia University Reaches Goal of Having Over 80% Of Students & Staff Vaccinated

West Virginia University (WVU) has reached the goal of having 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, 81 percent of students and more than 92 percent of faculty and staff have received COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our highest priority at the university is to offer a fully in-person, on-campus academic and student experience that is as fantastic as we have done in the past. To do that safely — and safety is really our guiding factor — we encourage everyone to be vaccinated,” WVU’s vice president and executive dean for health sciences, Clay Marsh, said earlier this year during a discussion in Zoom.

In August, the university noted that if the goal of getting 80 percent of students, faculty, and staff vaccinated is not reached by September 1, 2021, the university will need to develop additional enforcement for those remaining unvaccinated, among which; penalties for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

West Virginia University eased its mask requirement in October for indoor spaces; however, face coverings were still required while in classrooms.

The university is also among institutions that must comply with President Biden’s executive order requiring vaccination of federal contractors, meaning that all full-time or part-time employees working on an applicable federal contract must comply with the mandate.

By January 4, 2022, employees who are subject to the federal order must be fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, receive the single dose of Johnson & Johnson Janssen, or receive the full regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Those employees who wish to seek a medical exemption must complete an exemption form and have it signed by a medical provider. Similarly, employees who wish to seek a religious exemption must complete an exemption form and have it notarized by a notary public,” the university noted.

According to the university, fully vaccinated employees should verify their vaccination status by presenting a copy of one of the following documents:

Proof of immunization issued from a healthcare provider or pharmacy

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card

Medical records proving vaccination status

Immunization records issued from a public health or state immunization information system

Other official documents that confirm the vaccination status with information over the name of the vaccine, the date of receiving it, as well as the name of the healthcare professional or clinic site administering the vaccine

Between November 12 and 18, there were 918 COVID-19 tests administered at WVU, with 20 positive results.