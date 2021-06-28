Wilberforce University Announces Tuition Reduction By 15%

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

The oldest private, historically Black college in America, Wilberforce University, announced it will reduce its tuition by 15 percent for incoming students who are residents of Ohio, as part of its “You Matter, We Care, You Belong at Wilberforce University!” campaign.

Students will have their tuition price reduced from $12,020 to $10,217 for the 2021/22 academic year, Erudera.com reports.

Furthermore, students who are starting their master’s studies and those entering CLIMB, the university’s accelerated adult degree programs, will also receive the same benefits.

“Wilberforce University wants to encourage new, undergraduate, CLIMB program students, and master’s degree candidates who are Ohio residents, to look in their own ‘backyards’ and see how this historic institution of higher learning is energetically beckoning them to the Wilberforce experience,” Wilberforce’s Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, James Burrell, was quoted as saying by WDTN.

According to the university, by lowering the tuition, they are aiming to boost enrollments which have marked a decrease of about 12 percent between fall 2019 and 2020. Nevertheless, there will not be a discount for room and board and general fees as the latter will remain the same.

Wilberforce removed more than $375,000 in debt, including fines, fees, and tuition, which students or their parents owed to the institution, by using the funds provided by the United Negro College Fund, the Jack and Jill Foundation, and others.

“We wish to give you a fresh start. You don’t owe Wilberforce anything. Congratulations,” Wilberforce ‘s President Elfred Anthony Pinkard had told the students after the debt was removed.

In addition to Wilberforce, several other higher education institutions, including American University, Georgetown University, Princeton, Lafayette College, and others, have reduced their tuition for the spring semester this year.

Using the federal government’s Emergency Fund for Colleges dedicated to assisting students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas College has canceled student debts that were owed to the college, for a total of 14,000 students over the past year.

Established in 1856, Wilberforce University is the oldest private historically black university-owned and operated by African Americans. The university is a four-year accredited liberal arts institution that offers 25 academic majors in business, communications, computing, and engineering sciences, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

England’s Largest Student-Populated Areas Record Highest Number of New COVID Infections

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Five areas in England hosting the largest student population have recorded the highest rates of new COVID infections, with the Delta variant...
Read more

Canada: Fully-Vaccinated Int’l Students Don’t Need to Quarantine If They Received First Dose Two Weeks Before

Canada Erudera College News -
Fully-vaccinated international students who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are not obliged to quarantine in Canada...
Read more

University of Manchester Announces Permanent Move to “Blended Learning” But Not Tuition Fee Reduction

United Kingdom Erudera College News -
More than 3,000 students of the University of Manchester have signed a petition after the university announced the permanent move to “blended...
Read more

Australia Continues to Struggle Bringing Int’l Students Back

Australia Erudera College News -
The Australian government is failing again to bring international students back, continuing to damage Australia’s reputation for education and crippling revenue into...
Read more

Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal Graduate students worldwide need more support while battling...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

England’s Largest Student-Populated Areas Record Highest Number of New COVID Infections

Erudera College News -
Five areas in England hosting the largest student population have recorded the highest rates of new COVID infections, with the Delta variant...
Read more
Higher Education News

Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal

Erudera College News -
Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal Graduate students worldwide need more support while battling...
Read more
COVID-19

Int’l Students Returning to US to Face Confusion Due to Contradictory Vaccine Policies

Erudera College News -
International students returning or coming to the US for their studies are expected to face confusion due to vaccine policies imposed by...
Read more
COVID-19

UK Students Seek Tuition Refunds as They Face Third Year of Remote Learning

Erudera College News -
Following an analysis suggesting that universities across the United Kingdom are planning to combine in-person with online lectures in autumn, students have...
Read more
COVID-19

Nearly Half of UK Students Claim University is “Poor Value” for Money This Year

Erudera College News -
44 percent of students across the United Kingdom believe their degree offered “poor or very poor” value for money this academic year,...
Read more
International Studies

Yale University Joins Court Brief Filed in Support of Work Program for International Students

Erudera College News -
Yale University joined 150 other universities and colleges across the United States in filing an amicus brief demanding a federal court to...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org