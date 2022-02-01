7 Interesting Facts About Erasmus + Program, According to EU Commission

Studying abroad with EU’s Eramus+ is a dream come true for many students. Erasmus+ is a European Union’s program that supports education, training, youth, and sport in Europe, with an estimated budget of €26.2 billion.

The program allows students to choose between studying abroad, participating in internships, volunteering, or other exchanges.

However, there is so much more to know about this education program. Here are some Erasmus+ facts you might not know, according to the EU Commission:

1. Erasmus in Its First Year: Only 3,244 Students Studied Abroad

The Erasmus+ program was established in 1987, and during its first year of establishment, there were only 3,244 students who went to study abroad through the program. The 11 countries participating in the program back then were:

Belgium

Denmark

Germany

Greece

France

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

United Kingdom

2. Erasmus Now Accounts for Over 10 Million Participants

Since 1987 when a smaller number of students went to study abroad with Erasmus+, the program now accounts for more than 10 million direct participants. Furthermore, over 300,000 people study or attend training under Erasmus+ every year.

3. What Does the Backronym of Erasmus Mean?

Another fact that many may not know is what does Erasmus stands for. According to the EU Commission, Erasmus stands for European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students.

Does European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students sound familiar? Not really?

We are actually talking about the backronym of #Erasmus launched 31 years ago which has given Europe an open-minded generation of 9 million people #Archive30 #EUarchives pic.twitter.com/q7GoQmyVBY — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 23, 2018

The program started to be called Erasmus+ in 2014.

4. Erasmus+ Enhances Quality of Life & Career Prospects

Studies have shown that Erasmus+ enhances students’ quality of life and career prospects during their study abroad period and after completing it. According to the EU Commission, the program drives innovation and social inclusion in higher education.

80 percent of Erasmus+ graduates are employed within three months of completing their studies, with 72 percent emphasizing that Erasmus+ has helped them find their first job.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Erasmus+ trainees were offered a job in the company where their training took place.

5.Erasmus+ Offers Opportunities to Parents Too

Students and parents can both become part of Erasmus+ and benefit from the program, meaning that Erasmus offers opportunities to anyone, despite their age.

6. From Erasmus to Erasmus+

Earlier, the focus of Erasmus was only on student mobility, while now the program ensures everyone, including students, staff, trainees, teachers, and volunteers, can benefit from the opportunities it offers, and not only Europeans but people from all countries of the world.

7. Erasmus Famous Alumni

Many Erasmus+ participants have built successful careers in different fields, including Samantha Cristoforetti, who is now an astronaut at ESA and is also the first person to brew coffee in space. The former EU commissioner for Research, Science, and Innovation, Carlos Moedas, and Executive Producer, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, Tom Bird, are also Erasmus+ alumni.