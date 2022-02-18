Dutch Universities Lift All Restrictions on Face-To-Face Teaching From Today

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsEuropeNetherlands
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Photo by Ernest Ojeh | Unsplash

University students in the Netherlands will be able to return to university from today, February 18, the Universities of the Netherlands (UNL) representing 14 Dutch universities has announced.  

According to a statement by UNL, the mask-wearing requirement will end on February 25, and the recommendation to work from home will also be relaxed with immediate effect, Erudera.com reports.

“The recommendation is now to work from home if possible and to spend no more than half of your working hours at the university. Universities will discuss this with their employees,” UNL says.

The government has suggested to keep wearing face coverings even after February 25 or to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters if it is not possible to wear face masks. In addition, the higher education sector has withdrawn the proposal to show COVID-19 certificates.

Chairman of Universities of the Netherlands, Pieter Duisenberg, expressed delight that employees and students can meet their colleagues and continue studies normally again as working and studying from home has been difficult for many students and staff.

“At the same time, we realise that some people are concerned about their health and that of their loved ones. This is very understandable, and we will continue to discuss this. We ask everyone to give each other the space they need, so we can all have a safe and responsible return to university,” Duisenberg added.

Universities in the Netherlands have resumed in-person education since January 17; however, due to the maximum number of 75 students allowed to attend in-person classes, some education had to be held online.

With the gradual relaxation of measures, more students will be able to take in-person classes again, but online learning will still take place in some cases. Universities will inform students and employees about lectures that must take place online.

For those who do not feel ready to come to the university, UNL points out that a suitable solution will be sought in cooperation with the degree program or supervisors for students and employees.

Despite the relaxation of some restrictions, there are other measures that will still apply for the safe return to university, which include:

  • Masks are mandatory until February 25.
  • Institutions will continue to provide good ventilation.
  • Each individual will be required to comply with the basic rules (hygiene measures) and quarantine guidelines.
  • Preventive self-testing two times per week is urgently recommended.

The number of international students in the Netherlands has also started to increase since the country relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, marking a ten percent increase, according to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND). However, in order to maintain the quality of education, Dutch universities want to curb the number of international students from outside the EU zone.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

European Universities Join “Stick to Science” Movement, Call for Rapid Association of UK & Switzerland to Horizon Europe

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) has joined the “Stick to Science” campaign, along with prominent scientists, university rectors and national university associations,...
Read more

Hungarian Students Urge for Support As British Universities’ Tuition Fees Tenfold After Brexit

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Hungarian student organizations have launched a petition that aims to help around 170,000 European students studying in the United Kingdom.
Read more

Dutch Universities Lift All Restrictions on Face-To-Face Teaching From Today

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
University students in the Netherlands will be able to return to university from today, February 18, the Universities of the Netherlands (UNL)...
Read more

Western Australia Reopens to Already-Enrolled International Students

Australia Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at education institutions in the state of Western Australia (WA) are now allowed to enter as part of the...
Read more

UK University Staff Take Strike Action Over Pension Cuts, Pay & Working Conditions

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) have begun a strike action on February 14 over cuts to pensions, pay, and...
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

European Universities Join “Stick to Science” Movement, Call for Rapid Association of UK & Switzerland to Horizon Europe

Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) has joined the “Stick to Science” campaign, along with prominent scientists, university rectors and national university associations,...
Read more
Higher Education News

Hungarian Students Urge for Support As British Universities’ Tuition Fees Tenfold After Brexit

Erudera College News -
Hungarian student organizations have launched a petition that aims to help around 170,000 European students studying in the United Kingdom.
Read more
Australia

Western Australia Reopens to Already-Enrolled International Students

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at education institutions in the state of Western Australia (WA) are now allowed to enter as part of the...
Read more
Higher Education News

UK University Staff Take Strike Action Over Pension Cuts, Pay & Working Conditions

Erudera College News -
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) have begun a strike action on February 14 over cuts to pensions, pay, and...
Read more
COVID-19

Japan Considers Facilitating Entry for Int’l Students in March

Erudera College News -
The Japanese government is considering increasing the maximum of people permitted entry to the country, with students and business travelers being accorded...
Read more
Australia

Australia Welcomes 56,000 International Students Since Late November 2021

Erudera College News -
Many international students are returning to Australia after nearly two years of being banned from entering there due to COVID-19 pandemic rules....
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org