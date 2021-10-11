Employment Rates for Higher Education Graduates in Australia Improve, National Survey Shows

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaHigher Education News

The full-time employment rates among graduates of higher education institutions in Australia have increased slightly from 68.7 percent to 68.9 percent this year, according to the latest national survey on graduate outcomes which has been completed by graduates four to six months after finishing their studies.

The 2021 Graduate Outcomes Survey (GOS) by the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) also revealed that the overall rate for both full-time and part-time employment for recent graduates did not experience a significant change, with 84.8 percent getting hired, compared to 85.1 percent last year, Erudera.com reports.

“Short-term graduate employment rates have stabilised, and median salaries are on the rise despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a media release issued by Universities Australia reads, mentioning the report.

According to Universities Australia Chief Executive Catriona Jackson, survey findings have demonstrated the benefit of a graduate qualification. She emphasized that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to be present, a degree offers students an advantage in the competitive job market.

“The survey also shows signs of a recovery in the graduate job market. As vaccination rates improve, and reach beyond 80 per cent in some places, and more states begin to open up, it is highly likely the premium for graduates will grow further,” Jackson said.

She added that within three years of completing their studies, nearly nine in 10 graduates get hired in full-time jobs, also pointing out that data show that while the prospects for graduates after completing studies are strong, they even get to improve with time.

According to the report, the median full-time undergraduate salary level slightly jumped from $64,700 in 2020 to $65,000 this year, with women undergraduates again earning less money in 2021, compared to men undergraduates, $64,200 and $66,800 respectively, a difference of $2,600.

“The survey shows a widening gender pay gap of 3.9 per cent, increasing from 2.5 per cent in 2020. This remains an inequity which must be addressed,” Jackson stressed.

The report further points out that this year, the median salary of undergraduates employed full-time was $65,000 over the year. Differently, for postgraduate coursework graduates, the amount was $89,700, while for postgraduate research graduates, it reached $95,000.

“The median undergraduate salary increased by $300 or 0.5 per cent in 2021, while the postgraduate coursework graduate median salary increased by $2,300 or 2.6 per cent and the postgraduate research graduate median salary increased by $2,000 or 2.1 per cent,” the report notes.

The survey was completed by a total of 127,827 graduates, while the report mainly focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market, gender pay gap, gender differences, and more.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Number of EU Students at UK Universities Halves After Brexit, Non-EU Students Increase

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
While the number of EU students at UK universities has halved since Brexit, the number of students coming from non-EU countries has...
Read more

Employment Rates for Higher Education Graduates in Australia Improve, National Survey Shows

Australia Erudera College News -
The full-time employment rates among graduates of higher education institutions in Australia have increased slightly from 68.7 percent to 68.9 percent this...
Read more

International Students Welcome News to Return to Australia but Are Worried About Cost of Return

Australia Erudera College News -
Following the news that New South Wales and Victoria have approved pilot programs over the return of international students to Australia in...
Read more

About 90% Of Employees & 95% Of Students at Washington State University Received COVID-19 Vaccines

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
As the vaccine mandate deadline is approaching, nearly 90 percent of employees and more than 95 percent of students at Washington State University (WSU)...
Read more

Over 60,000 Applications Submitted to Delhi University for Admissions 2021

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
About 36,130 students at Delhi University have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list 2021, the university has announced.
Read more

Related Stories

Higher Education News

Number of EU Students at UK Universities Halves After Brexit, Non-EU Students Increase

Erudera College News -
While the number of EU students at UK universities has halved since Brexit, the number of students coming from non-EU countries has...
Read more
Australia

International Students Welcome News to Return to Australia but Are Worried About Cost of Return

Erudera College News -
Following the news that New South Wales and Victoria have approved pilot programs over the return of international students to Australia in...
Read more
Higher Education News

About 90% Of Employees & 95% Of Students at Washington State University Received COVID-19 Vaccines

Erudera College News -
As the vaccine mandate deadline is approaching, nearly 90 percent of employees and more than 95 percent of students at Washington State University (WSU)...
Read more
Higher Education News

Over 60,000 Applications Submitted to Delhi University for Admissions 2021

Erudera College News -
About 36,130 students at Delhi University have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list 2021, the university has announced.
Read more
Higher Education News

Europe’s Universities Urge Protection of Joint Research Between EU & UK Through UK’s Association to Horizon Europe

Erudera College News -
Europe’s universities have urged the fast association of the United Kingdom to Horizon Europe, which is considered the largest transnational program supporting...
Read more
Australia

Top 7 Least Friendly Countries for International Students Amid COVID-19

Erudera College News -
As the world is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic, travel bans remain in force in many countries. Depending on the situation, several...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org