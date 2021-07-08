England’s Largest Student-Populated Areas Record Highest Number of New COVID Infections

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsEuropeUnited Kingdom

Five areas in England hosting the largest student population have recorded the highest rates of new COVID infections, with the Delta variant affecting most of the young, unvaccinated people.

Central Oxford has registered 2,144 cases per 100,000 people, nearly ten times the national average of 239 per 100,000 people, thus recording the highest number of infections in England this week.

Oxfordshire county council’s director for public health, Ansaf Azhar, revealed that 80 percent of the infected people were at the age of 18 and 29, Erudera.com reports.

The second highest infection rates have been observed in Durham City, where 73 percent of residents are students, the House of Commons Library data have shown. On Monday, the city registered a total of 2,011 cases per 100,000 people.

Leeds University decided to allow students to isolate in halls despite their tenancy agreements ending, so the latter can complete their quarantine. It is still unknown how many students in Leeds are infected as many of them have returned home for the summer.

However, according to Leeds University’s data, 67 active cases of infected students and staff on July 4 tested positive during the last ten days.

“A lot of young people live in shared houses and many work in hospitality, which means they are more likely to come into contact with the virus,” the leader of Leeds city council, James Lewis, said.

North Jesmond in Newcastle, where 56 percent of residents are students, also recorded a high number of infection cases this week, with a total of 1,666.8 cases per 100,000 people. 

Oxford University pointed out that it has been observing the recent increase in the number of new infections and has issued guidance to students, adding that those who have tested positive have been told to immediately quarantine in Oxford and that the latter will receive the “appropriate welfare support from their university and colleges.”

“We are working closely with Public Health England and the local councils, following their advice and supporting their drive to increase testing and vaccination across the city,” Oxford University’s statement reads.

Whereas, 66.5 percent of the local population in the Cathedral and Kelham area of Sheffield are students, and only 32 percent of all adults have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

England’s Largest Student-Populated Areas Record Highest Number of New COVID Infections

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Five areas in England hosting the largest student population have recorded the highest rates of new COVID infections, with the Delta variant...
Read more

Canada: Fully-Vaccinated Int’l Students Don’t Need to Quarantine If They Received First Dose Two Weeks Before

Canada Erudera College News -
Fully-vaccinated international students who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are not obliged to quarantine in Canada...
Read more

University of Manchester Announces Permanent Move to “Blended Learning” But Not Tuition Fee Reduction

United Kingdom Erudera College News -
More than 3,000 students of the University of Manchester have signed a petition after the university announced the permanent move to “blended...
Read more

Australia Continues to Struggle Bringing Int’l Students Back

Australia Erudera College News -
The Australian government is failing again to bring international students back, continuing to damage Australia’s reputation for education and crippling revenue into...
Read more

Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal Graduate students worldwide need more support while battling...
Read more

Related Stories

Canada

Canada: Fully-Vaccinated Int’l Students Don’t Need to Quarantine If They Received First Dose Two Weeks Before

Erudera College News -
Fully-vaccinated international students who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are not obliged to quarantine in Canada...
Read more
United Kingdom

University of Manchester Announces Permanent Move to “Blended Learning” But Not Tuition Fee Reduction

Erudera College News -
More than 3,000 students of the University of Manchester have signed a petition after the university announced the permanent move to “blended...
Read more
Higher Education News

Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal

Erudera College News -
Graduate Students’ Mental Health Highly Neglected, US Universities Organizations Reveal Graduate students worldwide need more support while battling...
Read more
COVID-19

Int’l Students Returning to US to Face Confusion Due to Contradictory Vaccine Policies

Erudera College News -
International students returning or coming to the US for their studies are expected to face confusion due to vaccine policies imposed by...
Read more
Higher Education News

Wilberforce University Announces Tuition Reduction By 15%

Erudera College News -
The oldest private, historically Black college in America, Wilberforce University, announced it will reduce its tuition by 15 percent for incoming students...
Read more
COVID-19

UK Students Seek Tuition Refunds as They Face Third Year of Remote Learning

Erudera College News -
Following an analysis suggesting that universities across the United Kingdom are planning to combine in-person with online lectures in autumn, students have...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org