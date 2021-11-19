Fully Vaccinated International Students to Return to Victoria Quarantine Free

Victoria is the second Australian state where international students will not be asked to quarantine upon their return, after New South Wales.

As Victoria’s international student arrival plan has been updated, international students will enjoy the same freedoms as other fully vaccinated international travelers returning to the state.

The first plane carrying international students is expected to arrive in Victoria next month, Erudera.com reports.

“The amazing vaccination effort of Victorians means fully vaccinated international arrivals, including students enrolled at our universities and colleges, will not have to serve a period of hotel quarantine,” Victorian Trade Minister Martin Pakula said.

Pakula added that international students play a key role in the state’s cultural richness and diversity, further describing them as valuable members of the community whom the state is looking forward to welcoming back soon.

Upon their entry in Victoria, international students must prove to the federal government that they are vaccinated with one of the vaccines recognized bY the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Under Victoria’s student arrival plan, a limited number of places will be available each week, which places will be prioritized for university students who must return to the state urgently for practical work, such as medical and postgraduate research students.

“The second stage of the plan will expand to include more students, including those who are enrolled with other education providers such as TAFEs, English-language colleges, private education providers and secondary schools and other universities. More information about stage two will be available soon,” Victorian government notes.

International students will start returning to Victoria by the end of 2021 under the first stage of the plan, and universities will be selecting enrolled students who are eligible to return to the state. Those who are not selected to return to Victoria should continue to study online.

Similar to Victoria, New South Wales has removed quarantine for international students, meaning that the 250 students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be asked to undergo quarantine upon their return on December 6.

If one state in Australia (NSW) is now promising NO quarantine for international students then every other state should do the same NOW! We are after all one country NOT 8 different countries! — Phil Honeywood (@PhilHoneywood) November 13, 2021

International students returning to NSW will come from more than 15 countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, China, and Canada. NSW returning students should also be vaccinated with a TGA-recognized vaccine.

Until now, the Australian government has approved International Student Arrival Plans of New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

Thousands of international students have been banned from entering Australia since March 20, 2020, due to border restrictions. Nearly 50,000 international students enrolled at universities in Victoria remain overseas.