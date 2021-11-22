Fully Vaccinated Student Visa Holders to Return to Australia Next Week

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19International Studies

International students fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Australia from next week, after more than 600 days of being barred from entry.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that starting December 1, for the first time since borders closed in March 2020, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders, including international students, skilled workers as well as humanitarian, working holiday and provisional family visa holders, will not need to apply for travel exemptions.

“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back. It’s a major milestone about what Australians have been able to achieve and enable us to do,” Morrison said.

According to him, Australia can take full advantage of the economic recovery from the return of eligible groups, as the country has been in need for skilled workers.

A joint media statement from the Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Education and Youth, and Minister for Women, noted that the new changes would ensure that the government continues to protect the health of Australians while reuniting families and securing country’s economic recovery by welcoming skilled and student visa holders.

Under the new international border arrangements, all travelers entering Australia from December 1 must:

  • be fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognized by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
  • hold a valid visa for one of the eligible visa subclasses
  • provide proof of vaccination
  • present a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test performed within three days of departure

“Travellers to Australia must comply with the quarantine requirements in the state or territory of their arrival, and any other state or territory to which they plan to travel,” the statement adds.

According to the statement, Australia will also open to fully vaccinated citizens from Japan and the Republic of Korea as of December 1.

Arrangements foresee citizens of Japan and the Republic of Korea who are holders of a valid Australian visa to travel from their home countries without needing to undergo quarantine to participating states and territories and without needing to seek a travel exemption.

These travelers should initially depart from their home country, they must be fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine, should hold a valid Australian visa, provide proof of their vaccination as well as submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed within three days of departure.

According to government’s data, there are some 235,000 eligible visa holders who would be ready to travel to Australia under the relaxed restrictions, including a total of 162,000 international students.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Fully Vaccinated Student Visa Holders to Return to Australia Next Week

Australia Erudera College News -
International students fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Australia from next week, after more than 600 days of being...
Read more

57% Of University Students in Switzerland Report Difficulties in Education, 10% Consider Dropping Out

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
57 percent of students in Switzerland have reported difficulties in their education, related mainly to content of courses, according to the 2020...
Read more

First US Education Center Opens in Singapore, Student Application Procedures to Be Facilitated

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The first EducationUSA Advising Centre has opened in Singapore, Yishun, aiming to offer students more information about universities and colleges in the United...
Read more

Michigan Students Protest Against Universities’ COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Students from Michigan have held a protest in front of the State Capitol Building against the COVID-19 vaccine requirement at universities, claiming...
Read more

Canada to Recognize More COVID-19 Vaccines, International Students Entering Country Must Be Fully Vaccinated as of Jan. 15

Canada Erudera College News -
International students and other exempt travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of January 15, 2022, in order to be able...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Michigan Students Protest Against Universities’ COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Erudera College News -
Students from Michigan have held a protest in front of the State Capitol Building against the COVID-19 vaccine requirement at universities, claiming...
Read more
Canada

Canada to Recognize More COVID-19 Vaccines, International Students Entering Country Must Be Fully Vaccinated as of Jan. 15

Erudera College News -
International students and other exempt travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of January 15, 2022, in order to be able...
Read more
Australia

Fully Vaccinated International Students to Return to Victoria Quarantine Free

Erudera College News -
Victoria is the second Australian state where international students will not be asked to quarantine upon their return, after New South Wales.
Read more
International Studies

Top 24 US Universities That Hosted Highest Number of Int’l Students in 2020/21

Erudera College News -
Quality education that more than 4,000 US universities and colleges offer, student diversity, and plenty of opportunities are just some of the...
Read more
COVID-19

University Vaccination Mandates Become the Norm, As the World Prepares for Another COVID-19 Wave

Erudera College News -
Epidemiologists worldwide are warning of another COVID-19 wave expected to reach its culmination in December, just before the year-end holidays. The fourth...
Read more
Canada

Yukon University Says Students & Staff Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Feb. 18

Erudera College News -
In order to protect the health and safety of students, staff, and visitors, Yukon University, Canada, will require employees and contractors at...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org