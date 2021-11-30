International Students Arriving in UK From Red Countries to Quarantine for 10 Days

New and returning international students who have been in a red list country or territory in the last ten days before entering the United Kingdom will have to quarantine for ten days upon their arrival.

Regardless of their vaccination status, these international students will still have to complete quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel for red list arrivals, Erudera.com reports.

According to the higher education COVID-19 operational guidance, costs of quarantine will be covered by travelers, and students should book the quarantine package before traveling to the country.

“The cost of quarantining in a hotel will be borne by the traveller. Students must book the managed quarantine package in advance of travelling. All red-list travellers will be accommodated,” the guidance reads.

On the other hand, there are other rules for those traveling from other countries of the world, depending on their vaccination status. For example, those who are fully vaccinated should book and pay for a COVID-19 PCR test which should be performed when the traveler arrives in England.

Moreover, fully vaccinated individuals should also complete a passenger locator form in the 48 hours before arriving in England. After arriving in England, the latter should take a COVID-19 PCR test and quarantine in their place until they receive the results.

According to guidance, all higher education providers should encourage students to receive both doses once they become eligible. Before arriving in the United Kingdom, students should inform their education provider about the dates when they will arrive on campus in order to receive the appropriate support.

“Students that are travelling to the UK from overseas will need to pay regard to and comply with border measures that have been introduced to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 on their return,” the guidance adds.

International students are allowed to pursue studies remotely without a visa and, in most cases, to start their course via distance learning. The guidance further states that most higher education continue to deliver courses online for students who are unable to enter the country.

However, students may face different restrictions in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland as rules are different in each country.

On Thursday, the following countries were added to the UK’s travel red list:

Angola

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Most recently, the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and the Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce stricter travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant.