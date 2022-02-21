Latest Update on Japan Entry Rules: It Will Take Time for All Int’l Students to Enter Country

By Erudera College News
COVID-19International StudiesAsiaJapan
Tokyo airport
Photo by Mischa Eliseev | Unsplash

International students should have to wait their turn to enter Japan, just like everyone else, the Japanese Education Minister Shinsuke Suematsu told reporters at a press conference.

Japan has recently announced it will ease its COVID-19 restrictions for foreign nationals from next month. According to Suematsu, easing the rules will be the first step to allow international students to enter Japan; however, it will probably take some time before all of them can finally enter the country. 

The government initially said it will allow 3,500 international arrivals to enter Japan each day; but, it decided to increase the number to 5,000, which figure does not include only students but also businesspeople, Erudera.com reports.

During a media conference, the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said that Japan will reopen gradually, following the many calls from students and higher education institutions in the country to facilitate travel restrictions.

He added that the change came as the number of COVID-19 cases has started to drop, which means that the country should enter a new phase.

“We need to start preparing for the next phase, in stages. We are gradually walking toward the end of the sixth wave,” Kishida said at the conference.

Previously, the Japanese government said that international students will return to Japan in phases, with 87 government-funded students entering the country during the first phase of the plan, on January 30.

Japan closed its borders to most foreign nationals from November 30 last year, due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. Since then, borders have remained closed to most international students who have been persistently calling on authorities to let them enter.

Many Japan’s international students stuck abroad have reported that their mental health had been affected due to entry ban.

According to data collected by the “Education is not tourism,” a private company helping international students to study in Japan, 58.4 percent of 3,115 students participants in the survey felt their mental health has significantly declined, while 26.2 percent said it has “slightly declined.”

The government indicated that the isolation period after entering the country will remain seven days; however, international students and other arrivals who test negative on the third day can end quarantine.

Meanwhile, those who enter Japan from designated countries where the pandemic is getting worse will be required to isolate for three days at designated facilities.

About 150,000 international student visa holders are waiting to enter Japan, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Australian Universities Prepare for New Semester, Welcome Return of Domestic & International Students

Australia Erudera College News -
Universities Australia, the voice of Australia’s universities which represents 39 universities in the country, has issued a statement saying that it warmly...
Read more

44% of Young People in Portugal Hold a Higher Education Degree, Data Show

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
About 44 percent of Portugal residents between 30 and 34 years old have graduated from a higher education institution, accounting for an...
Read more

Latest Update on Japan Entry Rules: It Will Take Time for All Int’l Students to Enter Country

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
International students should have to wait their turn to enter Japan, just like everyone else, the Japanese Education Minister Shinsuke Suematsu told...
Read more

European Universities Join “Stick to Science” Movement, Call for Rapid Association of UK & Switzerland to Horizon Europe

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The European University Association (EUA) has joined the “Stick to Science” campaign, along with prominent scientists, university rectors and national university associations,...
Read more

Hungarian Students Urge for Support As British Universities’ Tuition Fees Tenfold After Brexit

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Hungarian student organizations have launched a petition that aims to help around 170,000 European students studying in the United Kingdom.
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

Australian Universities Prepare for New Semester, Welcome Return of Domestic & International Students

Erudera College News -
Universities Australia, the voice of Australia’s universities which represents 39 universities in the country, has issued a statement saying that it warmly...
Read more
COVID-19

Dutch Universities Lift All Restrictions on Face-To-Face Teaching From Today

Erudera College News -
University students in the Netherlands will be able to return to university from today, February 18, the Universities of the Netherlands (UNL)...
Read more
Australia

Western Australia Reopens to Already-Enrolled International Students

Erudera College News -
International students enrolled at education institutions in the state of Western Australia (WA) are now allowed to enter as part of the...
Read more
COVID-19

Japan Considers Facilitating Entry for Int’l Students in March

Erudera College News -
The Japanese government is considering increasing the maximum of people permitted entry to the country, with students and business travelers being accorded...
Read more
Australia

Australia Welcomes 56,000 International Students Since Late November 2021

Erudera College News -
Many international students are returning to Australia after nearly two years of being banned from entering there due to COVID-19 pandemic rules....
Read more
International Studies

Dutch Universities Want to Reduce Number of Int’l Students In a Bid to Maintain Quality of Education

Erudera College News -
Dutch universities are planning to impose new rules to curb the number of international students coming from outside the European Zone.
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org