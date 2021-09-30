Major Student-Loan Company to Stop Servicing Federal Student Loans

By Erudera College News
Higher Education NewsNorth AmericaUS

One of the largest student loan companies in the United States, Navient, has announced that it is planning to end its federal student loan service, becoming the third company to take such a decision.

The company has requested the government’s approval to end its servicing contract, Erudera.com reports.

According to a media release by Navient, the company will transfer the federal student loan accounts of the six million borrowers to Maximus, which is another contractor of the Department of Education.

“Navient and Maximus have submitted a preliminary request for review. The contract novation will be subject to the consent of FSA. Following receipt of all necessary approvals including FSA approval and other customary closing conditions, Navient would exit the Department of Education student loan servicing program as planned,” the release added.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, welcomed the news saying that Navient has spent years misleading, cheating, and abusing student borrowers.

“The Federal student loan program will be far better off without them,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Navient President and CEO Jack Remondi expressed delight that his company will work with the Department of Education and Maximus to provide a smooth transition to borrowers and Navient employees as the company shifts focus on areas outside of government student loan servicing.

“Maximus will be a terrific partner to ensure that borrowers and the government are well served, and we look forward to receiving FSA approval,” Remondi said.

He added that Navient and Maximus have been working with the Department of Education earlier to facilitate the transition for the borrowers.

According to Navient’s press release, both companies are committed to working together in this regard, optimistic that the government will find the plan constructive for a reliable approach to support borrowers and advance its vision for next-generation servicing.

In a statement, the director of the Federal Student Aid (FSA) office, Richard Cordray, said that FSA is reviewing the documents submitted by both companies in order to make sure that the plan fulfills legal requirements and will not affect borrowers negatively.

Navient manages nearly $300 billion of private and federal student loans for a total of 12 million student loan borrowers, and it isn’t the only company to announce plans to end loan servicing this year. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and Granite State Management and Resources, servicing around 10 million borrowers, have also decided to end their contracts.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

PM Morrison Says International Students Will Begin Returning to Australia After Citizens, Permanent Residents

Australia Erudera College News -
If Australia reopens its international borders later this year as planned, priority would be given to the return of Australian citizens and...
Read more

Major Student-Loan Company to Stop Servicing Federal Student Loans

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
One of the largest student loan companies in the United States, Navient, has announced that it is planning to end its federal...
Read more

41 Education Organizations Urge US Government to Support Afghan Students

Afghanistan Erudera College News -
A group of 41 US education organizations has urged the US government to support Afghan students and scholars who have been displaced...
Read more

University of Alabama Extends Indoor Mask Requirement Until October 29

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Students at the University of Alabama will have to wear masks while indoors until October 29, regardless of their vaccination status, with...
Read more

England’s Universities Contribute £95 Billion to the Economy, Report Finds

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
Universities in England, international students, and visitors have contributed about £95 billion to the economy and also supported 815,000 jobs during 2018/19,...
Read more

Related Stories

Afghanistan

41 Education Organizations Urge US Government to Support Afghan Students

Erudera College News -
A group of 41 US education organizations has urged the US government to support Afghan students and scholars who have been displaced...
Read more
COVID-19

University of Alabama Extends Indoor Mask Requirement Until October 29

Erudera College News -
Students at the University of Alabama will have to wear masks while indoors until October 29, regardless of their vaccination status, with...
Read more
Higher Education News

England’s Universities Contribute £95 Billion to the Economy, Report Finds

Erudera College News -
Universities in England, international students, and visitors have contributed about £95 billion to the economy and also supported 815,000 jobs during 2018/19,...
Read more
Afghanistan

New Taliban-Appointed Chancellor Bars Women From Kabul University Unless an Islamic Environment Is Created

Erudera College News -
The Taliban-appointed new chancellor of the Kabul University, Mohammad Ashraf Ghaira, announced on Monday that women will not be allowed to work or attend classes at...
Read more
COVID-19

Students in Ireland Can Now Get Vaccinated at Pop-up COVID-19 Centers on Campus

Erudera College News -
Several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centers have opened across 15 Irish college campuses as part of an expanded range of walk-in vaccination clinics,...
Read more
COVID-19

This New Tool Lets You Check Which Universities Require a COVID-19 Vaccine

Erudera College News -
Many universities and colleges worldwide have required their students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be able to access campuses,...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org