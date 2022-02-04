New Zealand to Reopen Border to 5,000 International Students in April

By Erudera College News
COVID-19International StudiesOceaniaNew Zealand
New Zealand flag
© Liam Shaw | Unsplash

New Zealand has decided to reopen borders in stages starting from February 27, 2022, the country’s government has announced. According to the government, there will be a five-step plan for a phased reopening of the international borders.

The plan points out that up to 5,000 international students will be allowed to enter New Zealand from April 12, 2022. The latter will return for the second semester, and their places are included in the third step of the plan, Erudera.com reports.  

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that with 94 percent of the fully vaccinated population in New Zealand and 92 percent of those over 18 who will be able to receive booster by the end of February, it is time to work for recovery and to address the worker shortages. 

“By the time we start to reopen our border, we’ll be one of the most vaccinated and most boosted countries in the world and the COVID-19 Protection Framework will be well established in helping to manage COVID outbreaks,” Hipkins added.

Initially, the border will reopen to New Zealanders and other eligible travelers from Australia on February 27 before allowing other travelers to enter the country. The next step includes reopening of New Zealanders and other eligible travelers, skilled workers earning at least 1.5 times the median salary, and Working Holiday Scheme visas.

In addition, New Zealand is expected to open borders fully to people from across the world as well as to fully reopen all visa categories fully by October 2022.

According to Universities New Zealand, the announcement offered the certainty that was needed for universities and their potential international students who remained overseas for a long period of time.

Late in December 2021, New Zealand’s tertiary institutions expressed concerns that they would see another year without international students due to the visa process.

“There are students that will come for the second half of the year in some markets and in some programs, but there may be some providers that miss out again for the whole year, and that will be really a difficult point in time for them,” the president of Independent Tertiary Education, Craig Musson told Radio New Zealand (ZNL).

Last year, New Zealand’s Ministry of Education announced a border class exception for 1,000 international university students. Students were required to be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by New Zealand before entering the country.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

New Zealand to Reopen Border to 5,000 International Students in April

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
New Zealand has decided to reopen borders in stages starting from February 27, 2022, the country’s government has announced. According to the government,...
Read more

Reopening of Afghan Universities: Small Number of Female Students Attend Classes

Afghanistan Erudera College News -
The Taliban has reopened public universities on Wednesday (February 2) for the first time since taking control of Afghanistan in August. It...
Read more

Japan Continues to Keep Its Borders Closed to Most International Students

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Most international students have not yet been permitted to enter Japan due to the government’s tight border restrictions for international arrivals.
Read more

United World Colleges Nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The global network of schools and colleges, United World Colleges (UWC), has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, UWC International has...
Read more

Western Australia Gives International Students Until Feb. 5 to Enter State

Australia Erudera College News -
Western Australia will introduce a new hard border under its Safe Transition Plan from Saturday 5 February 2022, which will affect international...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Japan Continues to Keep Its Borders Closed to Most International Students

Erudera College News -
Most international students have not yet been permitted to enter Japan due to the government’s tight border restrictions for international arrivals.
Read more
Australia

Western Australia Gives International Students Until Feb. 5 to Enter State

Erudera College News -
Western Australia will introduce a new hard border under its Safe Transition Plan from Saturday 5 February 2022, which will affect international...
Read more
COVID-19

Norway Allocates NOK 170 Million to Universities to Ensure Students’ Progress

Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has proposed allocation of an amount of NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges in the...
Read more
COVID-19

Stanford Students Cannot Enroll for Spring Classes Unless They Submit Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

Erudera College News -
Stanford University students who have not managed to receive their booster shots by January 31 at the latest, have been told they...
Read more
China

Int’l Students Entering Taiwan Between Feb. 15 – 28 Cannot Use Government Quarantine Facilities

Erudera College News -
International students who are expected to enter Taiwan between February 15 and 28 cannot quarantine at government facilities, according to the Ministry...
Read more
International Studies

Scottish Universities See Continued Drop in Number of EU Students Due to Brexit

Erudera College News -
Scottish universities are reporting a decrease in the number of students coming from European Union (EU) countries due to Brexit, recent statistics...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org