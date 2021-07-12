Number of Indian Students Applying for UK Student Visas Increases in 2021

By Erudera College News
AsiaIndiaInternational StudiesEuropeUnited Kingdom

Universities across the United Kingdom have received 9,930 applications from students from India in 2021, thus marking a 30 percent increase compared to the number of applications received last year, which stood at 7,640, data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) have indicated.  

The applications for UK student visas have closed on June 30, and many Indian students are now waiting to receive their UK visas in time for the September term, Erudera.com reports.

With the pandemic travel restrictions in the UK still being in place and India remaining on the country’s travel “red list,” the returning Indian students will be asked to quarantine for ten days once they arrive in the country. While the majority of travelers who have stayed in India within the 10 days prior to their travel are not allowed to enter the UK at the moment, international students with valid UK visas will not be affected by these rules.

The Director of the Universities UK International (UUKI), Vivienne Stern, said that the increase is linked to the “incredible resilience” that the UK university community has shown during 2021. According to her, UUKI is looking forward to safely welcoming more students to the UK.

“Thanks to UK government policy and the support structures that UK universities have put in place, we can prepare for the start of term with the flexibility students will welcome,” Stern added.

Furthermore, data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) reveal that UK universities have seen a remarkable increase of 38,580 Indian students between the academic years 2015/16 and 2019/20. During the academic year 2019/20, the UK universities welcomed a total of 55,465 Indian students.

UCAS Chief Executive Clare Merchant said that universities will host more students for the autumn courses and have been working to enable students to move forward with their level of study.

According to the UK Department for Education (DfE), India is one of the countries where the UK is expected to help in increasing the value of education exports and the numbers of international students. Indian students contribute 60,000 pounds to the UK economy annually.

Different from the UK universities, Australian universities have seen a decrease of more than 80 percent in the number of new Indian students in the second half of 2020, which drop could cost Australia’s international education sector more than than $30 billion.

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

Australia Might Lose Int’l Students if it Focuses Only on Economic Contribution, Study Group Australia Says

Australia Erudera College News -
A reset button needs to be hit if Australia wants to prevent Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom from attracting more...
Read more

Boston University Requires Faculty & Staff to Be Vaccinated for Fall Term

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Boston University has now decided to ask its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 2, 2021, when the...
Read more

Central Michigan University Launches Vaccine Incentive Program, Offers Fully-Vaccinated Students Full-Year Scholarships & Gift Cards

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Central Michigan University has launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, encouraging more students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the university...
Read more

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more

Australia: Supermarkets in Locked-Down Regions Permitted to Employ Int’l Students for Over 40 Hours per Fortnight

Australia Erudera College News -
International students in Australia will be permitted to work at supermarkets located in States and Territories subject to COVID-19 lockdowns for more...
Read more

Related Stories

Australia

Australia Might Lose Int’l Students if it Focuses Only on Economic Contribution, Study Group Australia Says

Erudera College News -
A reset button needs to be hit if Australia wants to prevent Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom from attracting more...
Read more
COVID-19

Student Union Worried About Unvaccinated or Partly-Vaccinated Students Attending Universities in Scotland

Erudera College News -
The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS) has raised deep concerns over thousands of potentially non-vaccinated students who will attend Scottish universities...
Read more
Australia

Australia: Supermarkets in Locked-Down Regions Permitted to Employ Int’l Students for Over 40 Hours per Fortnight

Erudera College News -
International students in Australia will be permitted to work at supermarkets located in States and Territories subject to COVID-19 lockdowns for more...
Read more
Higher Education News

Over Half of UK University Students Claim Their Mental Health Was Not Supported Enough This Year, Survey Finds

Erudera College News -
Over half of UK university and college students have claimed that they have not received enough mental health support during 2021, while...
Read more
Australia

Chinese Students in Australia Raise Concerns About Beijing Monitoring Them

Erudera College News -
Concerns have been raised across Australia regarding China’s impact on higher education following the worsened relations between the two countries.
Read more
Australia

Australia: New South Wales Halts Plans to Return Int’l Students Until Lockdown Ends, Premier Says

Erudera College News -
New South Wales has decided to pause the plans over the return of international students as long as the state is in...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org