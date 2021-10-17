One Dead, Seven Injured After Shooting at Grambling State University

By Erudera College News
A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at Grambling State University campus has left one person dead and several others injured, the university has announced on social media.

“Earlier this morning, a shooting occurred in the quad area of campus. Several victims were confirmed, one of which is an enrolled student who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Among the other non-student victims, one succumbed to their injuries,” the university wrote on Twitter.

It further noted that at the time of the incident, a homecoming event already started in McCall Dining Center. The university sheltered all those who were present, and the latter were released once the all-clear was given by the University Police, Erudera.com reports.

CNN reports that the number of injured is seven, one of whom has been hospitalized and is in serious condition, while others did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The university spokesperson, Tisha Arnold, told CNN in an email that shots were fired around 1:15 a.m. in the quad area of the Grambling’s campus, noting that the person who died in the shooting was not a student at the university.

Meanwhile, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said that only one of the injured was a university student, adding that the motive for the shooting is undetermined at the moment.

“At this point, we have no suspect information for this shooting. Our investigators are doing everything they can,” Reichardt told CNN.

The university pointed out that all events scheduled for Sunday as well as Monday lectures have been be canceled, while Counselling Services have all been made available to university students and employees.

During a media conference, Grambling State University President Rick Gallot said that the campus community has done its utmost to keep university students and others safe for the homecoming activities.

“Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well. Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people?” President said.

This is the second fatal incident that occurs at Grambling State University in a week. On Friday, Louisiana State Police issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting to death teenager Damarius Murphy, 19, who was also killed at university campus.

The incident that left Murphy dead and a 16-year-old injured occurred between two people who are not enrolled at the university.

