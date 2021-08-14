Stanford University Says Students Must Undergo Weekly COVID-19 Testing Even if Vaccinated

Students at Stanford University will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing this fall regardless of their vaccination status, university officials have announced.

Starting from August 15, the university will ask commuter students, those living on campus, and off-campus university housing to perform COVID-19 tests every week, while all new incoming students will be required to be tested on the first and the fifth day of their arrival to campus, Erudera.com reports.

The university pointed out that all students who do not provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will not be permitted to register for the fall semester. Furthermore, students must also wear masks, especially while in student rooms or inside university buildings, and are exempted from the requirement only if they are alone at any of the university’s offices.

In addition to students, all faculty and staff of the university are also urged to get fully vaccinated.

“All faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars coming to campus this fall will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This requirement will apply to those at Stanford locations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, including the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, as well as SAL3 in Livermore and Hopkins Marine Station,” a press release issued in May by Stanford University reads.

Stanford University’s Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Susie Brubaker-Cole, said that COVID-19 is manageable at the university by working together and adjusting requirements “as needed” in order to continue holding in-person lessons and activities safely this summer and during the fall semester.

International students and academic staff coming from other countries who have not been fully vaccinated must arrive at the university at least seven days before in-person instruction starts. According to the university, they should get the COVID-19 vaccine, perform entry testing and complete the period of “restricted activities.”

Stanford University is the first higher education institution in the Bay Area to require its students to undergo COVID-19 tests per week despite their vaccination status. It decided to remove its COVID-19 testing requirement for on-campus students showing proof of vaccination; nevertheless, after few days, the university recorded seven COVID-19 cases among vaccinated students.

More than 600 US colleges and universities are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for fall, with many of them trying to encourage students to get vaccines, by offering incentive programs, including scholarships, gift cards, photoshoots, or even free tuition.