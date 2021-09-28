Students in Ireland Can Now Get Vaccinated at Pop-up COVID-19 Centers on Campus

By Erudera College News
COVID-19Higher Education NewsEuropeIreland

Several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centers have opened across 15 Irish college campuses as part of an expanded range of walk-in vaccination clinics, the Health Service Executive, a healthcare system in Ireland has announced.

The initiative involves a total of 30 higher education institutions, whereas all students, whether local or international, can get their first or second dose of the vaccine during the Vaccination Week, without an appointment, Erudera College News reports.

“The HSE has worked jointly with the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and other partner educational organisations to offer an expanded range of walk-in vaccination clinics, in existing vaccination clinics and in temporary pop-up vaccination clinics in a range of third level educational settings,” a press release issued by HSE notes.  

The pop-up centers will be set up at the following:

  • University College Cork
  • NUI Galway
  • Trinity College Dublin
  • University of Limerick
  • Dublin City University
  • Maynooth University
  • Munster Technological University Cork
  • Mary Immaculate College
  • Royal College of Surgeons Ireland
  • National College of Art and Design
  • Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from October 1st)
  • Limerick Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from October 1st)
  • TU Dublin (All three campuses: Blanchardstown, Grangegorman and Tallaght)

HSE Work Stream Lead Vaccination Process and Workforce David Walsh said that the Vaccination Week, which will take place at the colleges and universities across the nation, intends to enhance vaccination rates among students, including international students, as they return to in-person learning this month. 

“Young people across Ireland have demonstrated their support for the vaccination programme and the incredible uptake rates have shown this,” Walsh said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State Niall Collins said that in cooperation with HSE, walk-in vaccination clinics at campuses in Ireland will ensure maximum vaccination uptake among students.

“Young people deserve immense praise for how they’ve handled the past 18 months, and I want to wish them every success and happiness ahead of this historic academic year,” Collins added.

Students who have registered online should bring a photo ID which can be a passport, student/school card, driver’s license, but date of birth must be included. If it doesn’t, they should bring proof of their DOB (for example, Birth Cert). 

Those who haven’t been registered online can register at the vaccination center but should bring the following:

  • Personal Public Service (PPS) number (if applicable)
  • Eircode
  • Mobile phone number
  • Email address
  • Photo Identification

Recent data have shown that 73.6 percent of the population in Ireland are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

