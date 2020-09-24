Swedish University Test to Take Place After Being Cancelled Twice Due to COVID-19

The Swedish Scholastic Aptitude Test (SweSAT) will take place this year after being cancelled twice due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish government has decided.

This exam allows students to compete for admission in study programmes at different Swedish universities. Starting from September 25, Friday, at 8 am, students across the country will be able to register for the test. Differently from the previous years, this time, places are limited, and only a few people will have the chance to undergo the test.

Usually, the test is expected to be held two times during a year, but this year it has been cancelled in spring and in autumn in order to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19. However, the government decided to appoint an exam coordinator who would provide solutions that can allow holding the exam safely.

The test, which is not mandatory, is taken by students as a way to increase their chances for being admitted at a university, especially the students who have low chances, they can use the test results along with their school grades.

100,000 students in total have taken the test during the past years, 40 per cent of which for the first time. Compared to previous years, this year only 27,600 will be allowed to take the exam, and all persons must be taking the test for the first time. However, the organizers have advised students to take the test only if they consider it very necessary due to the limited number of places.

Registrations for the test can be done online through the link in the official exam’s website as of Friday at 8 am. Registrations will close on October 1 or once all places are filled.

The Swedish Scholastic Aptitude Test (SweSAT), or in Swedish “the Högskoleprovet” which is organized in spring and autumn can be taken by everyone, regardless of age, nationality, residency, etc. Testing is possible in many locations across Sweden, and the application fee is 450 Swedish krona, while the results of the test are effective for five years.