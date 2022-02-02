Western Australia Gives International Students Until Feb. 5 to Enter State

By Erudera College News
OceaniaAustraliaCOVID-19International Studies
Perth City, Western Australia
Photo by Nathan Hurst | Unsplash

Western Australia will introduce a new hard border under its Safe Transition Plan from Saturday 5 February 2022, which will affect international students as the government has set them a deadline to enter the state.

The government has informed that only international students who arrive in Australia before 12:01 am on February 5, 2022, will be permitted to enter. The new requirement applies only to returning students who are already enrolled in courses and not those who are planning to start their studies in 2022, Erudera.com reports.

“Effective immediately, WA’s border settings provide a pathway to allow students to return to WA in time for the start of the school year, by selecting the “returning student” reason for entering,” WA government notes.

As the Daily Mail reports, international students entering Western Australia by February 5, 2022, cannot enter Perth directly but must transit via other states. They should also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and complete quarantine for 14 days in facilities located within 200 km of their entry point into WA.

In addition, media reports further note that students should also perform COVID-19 tests on the first and 12th day of isolation.

Previously, Western Australia had decided not to allow international students to return to the state due to the increase in the number of Omicron cases.

“Allowing hundreds or thousands of Omicron infected people to fly straight into Perth from Feb. 5, 2022, with no testing, no quarantine and no public health measures, would cause a flood of COVID-19 across our state,” the Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan wrote in a Facebook post.

Nevertheless, WA had published a statement on January 25, 2022, saying that international students are permitted to return to Australia and enter Western Australia via other states or territories if they are fully vaccinated and are able to self-isolate for 14 days.

Due to the lack of international students, Western Australian universities have reported a loss in revenue, fearing that international students might not choose to study in Western Australia again.

The Guardian reported that over 30 percent of all international students studying in WA universities remained outside the country at the end of 2021.

Other travelers allowed to enter Western Austria if they comply with testing and quarantine requirements under the new plan include returning western Australians, persons returning on compassionate grounds including funeral, those entering for urgent and essential medical treatment, persons entering under reasons of national and state security, etc.  

Get The Latest Higher Education News Sent Directly To Your Inbox

Recent Articles

United World Colleges Nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Higher Education News Erudera College News -
The global network of schools and colleges, United World Colleges (UWC), has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, UWC International has...
Read more

Western Australia Gives International Students Until Feb. 5 to Enter State

Australia Erudera College News -
Western Australia will introduce a new hard border under its Safe Transition Plan from Saturday 5 February 2022, which will affect international...
Read more

Norway Allocates NOK 170 Million to Universities to Ensure Students’ Progress

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has proposed allocation of an amount of NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges in the...
Read more

7 Interesting Facts About Erasmus + Program, According to EU Commission

Europe Erudera College News -
Studying abroad with EU’s Eramus+ is a dream come true for many students. Erasmus+ is a European Union’s program that supports education,...
Read more

Stanford Students Cannot Enroll for Spring Classes Unless They Submit Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

COVID-19 Erudera College News -
Stanford University students who have not managed to receive their booster shots by January 31 at the latest, have been told they...
Read more

Related Stories

COVID-19

Norway Allocates NOK 170 Million to Universities to Ensure Students’ Progress

Erudera College News -
The Norwegian government has proposed allocation of an amount of NOK 170 million for the student organizations, universities, and colleges in the...
Read more
COVID-19

Stanford Students Cannot Enroll for Spring Classes Unless They Submit Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot

Erudera College News -
Stanford University students who have not managed to receive their booster shots by January 31 at the latest, have been told they...
Read more
China

Int’l Students Entering Taiwan Between Feb. 15 – 28 Cannot Use Government Quarantine Facilities

Erudera College News -
International students who are expected to enter Taiwan between February 15 and 28 cannot quarantine at government facilities, according to the Ministry...
Read more
International Studies

Scottish Universities See Continued Drop in Number of EU Students Due to Brexit

Erudera College News -
Scottish universities are reporting a decrease in the number of students coming from European Union (EU) countries due to Brexit, recent statistics...
Read more
Australia

WA Universities Furious With Border Closure, Say They Continue to Lose in Revenue From Lower Int’l Student Enrollment

Erudera College News -
Western Australian universities are reporting a crisis and revenue loss due to the lack of international students following the state's decision to...
Read more
COVID-19

Yale University Students Barred From Study Abroad Programs as Omicron Cases Increase Globally

Erudera College News -
Yale’s Center for International and Professional Experience (CIPE) announced that it has cancelled all study abroad programs taking place in the spring...
Read more

© Copyright 2021 - CollegeNews.org