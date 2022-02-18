Western Australia Reopens to Already-Enrolled International Students

International students enrolled at education institutions in the state of Western Australia (WA) are now allowed to enter as part of the ongoing review of border restrictions.

The government has recently announced a new pathway which allows international students enrolled in a WA primary school, secondary school, higher education institutions, or other further education courses to enter the state, Erudera.com reports.

The rule applies to students who are just starting their course or who have been enrolled but studying onshore or offshore during the past years.

Up to 6,000 international students will be permitted to enter the state under the new pathway. The government said that international students do not pose a risk to the community, according to health advice.

“Updated health advice indicates the new settings can be safely implemented due to a number of factors that provide confidence in quarantine arrangements and demonstrate the cohort presents a low risk to the community,” a media statement reads.

Students can choose to fly directly into Western Australia within the Australian government set cap or to transit through another state or territory.

According to an information sheet for international students published by the WA government, the entry requirements for already-enrolled international students are as follows:

Three COVID-19 vaccine doses for those eligible or two doses if not eligible.

An approved G2G pass, with ‘Enrolled Student in WA’ as the exemption category.

Negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) performed within 24 hours before departure.

Seven days of quarantine at suitable premises in Western Australia.

RAT or PCR test performed within 24 hours of arrival, a PCR test on day six or a RAT test on day seven of self-isolation.

Compulsory use of the G2G Now app and in-person checks by the Western Australian Police.

“If symptomatic, students will need to continue isolation until symptoms resolve. Household members will also be required to do a PCR test on the traveller’s day seven,” the fact sheet notes.

Premier Mark McGowan said that international students positively contribute to diversity and vibrancy, supporting local jobs in different industries in the state.

“The relatively small size of the international student cohort and the strong support universities provide allow us to have confidence in quarantine arrangements, meaning the risk to the community is low,” McGowan said.

At the same time, International Education Minister David Templeman expressed delight that the government has been able to safely enable international students to enter WA to support international education and the many jobs that these students support.

Previously, WA did not allow international students to return to the state even if the latter were in Australia in another jurisdiction. However, the government then decided to set a deadline, allowing only international students who arrive in the country before 12:01 am on February 5, 2022, to enter the state.

>> Western Australia Gives International Students Until Feb. 5 to Enter State

According to data, some 900 international students have arrived in Western Australia since January 20, 2022. More than 30,000 approved travelers have entered WA since February 5 under the new border settings for compassionate travel and return of Western Australians.