Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Zagreb University Offers Ukrainian Students Free Tuition, Meals & Counseling Services

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb is offering Ukrainian veterinary students the opportunity to continue their studies at the institution. It is also offering students free tuition, free meals, counseling services, and more.

In a statement published on its website, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine expressed support to Ukrainians suffering Russian aggression, adding that they stand with all Ukrainian people, students, and fellow teachers.

“The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zagreb expresses its sincere support to the Ukrainian people for their aggression against the sovereignty of the Republic of Ukraine. We deeply regret the suffering of the Ukrainian people and sincerely sympathize with all Ukrainian students and fellow teachers,” the website says.

With the hope that all attacks on the territory of the Republic of Ukraine will end soon, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Zagreb, has decided to help students by offering them the following:

Education for free from the first to the sixth year in Croatian or English

Completion of studies at the faculty as part of a student exchange program

Completion of clinical practice at the clinics of faculty with field-professional work

Free meals in the form of lunch and dinner in student catering restaurants

Continuous support to their career development with academic and psychological counseling

Individual approach to solving problems and absenteeism caused by the latest developments in Ukraine

According to the university, all Ukrainian students who want to study veterinary medicine at the faculty are advised to contact the Office for Students.

“Ukrainian students who currently want to continue their studies in veterinary medicine at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Zagreb for all details can contact the Office for Students at the e-mail address [email protected],” the faculty notes.

Russia launched an invasion of its neighbor Ukraine on February 24, causing a massive global refugee crisis, the largest since Second World War. About two million people have fled the country and thousands have been killed.

Before the war, Ukraine was the home to thousands of students from across the world. According to data gathered by Erudera, there were 80,470 international students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions during 2019.

International student enrollment in Ukraine increased by 50 percent between the years 2011 and 2019. Medicine was the most popular study field among international students, with a total of 26,040 students enrolled in the field.